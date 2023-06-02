Promo banner Promo banner
Credit: Instagram

(From l.) Lynn Herring (Lucy), Morgan Fairchild (Haven), Susan Batten (Flora) and Sofia Mattsson (Sasha) posed at GH.

Photo credit: Instagram

“Was an absolute pleasure getting to work with the talented @wilmervalderrama on @ncis_cbs,” posted Lexi Ainsworth (ex-Kristina, GH).

Photo credit: Instagram

“Merry Christmas with these two wonderful and talented people. @james hydeofficial [ex-Jeremy, Y&R et al] and @deniserichards [ex-Shauna, B&B, near l.],” cheered Lindsay Hartley (ex-Theresa, PASSIONS et al). “Thank you for bringing the magic to Christmas on Air.”

Photo credit: Instagram

Jennifer Gareis (Donna, l.) and Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke) were up in arms at B&B.

Photo credit: JPI

DAYS’s Deidre Hall (Marlena, c.) marked her 5,000th episode with (from l.) Linsey Godfrey (Sarah), Paul Telfer (Xander), Brandon Barash (Stefan), Dan Feuerriegel (EJ), Jackée Harry (Paulina), Executive Producer Ken Corday, Billy Flynn (Chad), Susan Seaforth Hayes (Julie), Blake Berris (Nick), Bill Hayes (Doug) and James Reynolds (Abe).

Photo credit: Instagram

