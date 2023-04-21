Promo banner Promo banner

GH

PHOTOS

Behind The Scenes

GH

Credit: Instagram

View gallery 7

Behind The Scenes
1 of 7
Close gallery
“One real bump, one fake bump!” shared Y&R’s pregnant Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea, r.), with Courtney Hope (Sally).

Photo credit: Instagram

GH’s Risa Dorken (Amy) and Tajh Bellow (TJ) shared a smile during Nurses’ Ball rehearsals.

Photo credit: Instagram

“Filming the turns into camera-New opening titles!!” reported Y&R’s Lauralee Bell (Christine).

Photo credit: Instagram

Chad Duell (Michael, GH) hung out in his dressing room with a furry friend.

Photo credit: Instagram

GH’s Carolyn Hennesy (Diane, l.) and Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis)Emma Samms (Holly), Kin Shriner (Scott) and Tristan Rogers took a peek at Digest’s GH 60th Anniversary special issue, on sale now.

Photo credit: Instagram

“Love these two so!” cheered GH’s Lynn Herring (l.), of John J. York (Mac) and Kristina Wagner (Felicia).

Photo credit: Instagram

Y&R’s Amelia Heinle (Victoria) and Sean Dominic (Nate) took a break in between scenes.

Photo credit: Instagram

Filed Under: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments