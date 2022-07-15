Kristian Alfonso (Hope, far r.) shared this pic with her BEYOND SALEM: CHAPTER 2 co-stars (from l.) Robert Scott Wilson (Ben), Peter Reckell (Bo) and Victoria Konefal (Ciara). Photo credit: Instagram

“#Days fans, THANK YOU! We made a #SUPERCOUPLE & a #SUPERFAMILY #ELANI,” posted Lamon Archey (ex-Eli), with Sal Stowers (ex-Lani), and the twins who play Jules and Carter. Photo credit: Instagram

“Since Day 1,” is how the caption to this shot of B&B’s Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke) and Lead Actor Emmy winner John McCook (Eric) read. “We had so much fun celebrating our #DaytimeEmmys winner, @johntmccook on the #BoldandBeautiful set!” Photo credit: JPI

GH’s Chad Duell (Michael, far r.) took a selfie with (from l.) Tajh Bellow (TJ), Dominic Zamprogna (Dante) and Evan Hofer (Dex). Photo credit: Instagram

GH’s Viron Weaver (Wiley) got a lift from Cameron Mathison (Drew). Photo credit: Instagram

GH’s Jophielle Love (Violet) made her point with Maurice Benard (Sonny). Photo credit: Instagram

Lauren Koslow (Kate, DAYS) showed off her latest duds. Photo credit: Instagram

Y&R’s Rory Gibson (Noah) and Kelsey Wang (Allie) smiled for the camera. Photo credit: JPI