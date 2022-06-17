“Set Days with my Girls,” reported Y&R’s Christel Khalil (Lily, far l.) with (from l.) Leigh-Anne Rose (Imani), Mishael Morgan (Amanda) and Melissa Ordway (Abby). Photo credit: Instagram

“Thank you @kneerover for helping me get around at work and at home with my broken ankle,” posted Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke, B&B). “Now I have a wheelchair from @kimberlin_brown and an electric sitting scooter from @boldandbeautiful cbs.... All of them come in handy!” Photo credit: Instagram

DAYS’s Arianne Zucker (Nicole, l.) and Lindsay Arnold (Allie) smiled on set. Photo credit: JPI

“Eden [McCoy, Josslyn] and Viron [Weaver, Wiley] had a little too much fun (in the sun) while shooting today’s episode,” reported GH’s official Instagram page. Photo credit: Instagram

John McCook (Eric, B&B, c.) posed with the hosts of the talk (from l.), Natalie Morales, Sheryl Underwood (Emmy, B&B), Amanda Kloots, Akbar Gbajabiamila (Max, B&B) and Jerry O’Connell. Photo credit: Instagram

“Mmmmmm, this couch in Forrester Creations is nice...it agrees with me,” mused B&B’s Cassandra Creech (Grace). Photo credit: Instagram

Risa Dorken (Amy, GH) snapped a shot in front of the show’s entryway. Photo credit: Instagram