B&B Faves Film In Italy

Credit: Instagram

B&B cast members shared snaps from their location shoot in Rome, Italy.

Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke) ran into former co-star Ian Buchanan (ex-James) and partner Antonio Hendricks.

Photo credit: Instagram

Matthew Atkinson (Thomas) posted this scenic shot from the balcony of the Grand Hotel Plaza.

Photo credit: Instagram

Lang posed with beau Dominique at the Piazza Navona.

Photo credit: Instagram

Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter) and Thorsten Kaye (Ridge) took in the sights.

Photo credit: Instagram

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy) was all smiles.

Photo credit: Instagram

Photo credit: Instagram

Thorsten Kaye (Ridge) took in the expansive view inside the Colosseum.

Photo credit: Instagram

Scott Clifton (Liam) found this picturesque spot to take a photo.

Photo credit: Instagram

