B&B Faves Film In Italy

B&B cast members shared snaps from their location shoot in Rome, Italy.
Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke) ran into former co-star Ian Buchanan (ex-James) and partner Antonio Hendricks.
Matthew Atkinson (Thomas) posted this scenic shot from the balcony of the Grand Hotel Plaza.
Lang posed with beau Dominique at the Piazza Navona.
Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter) and Thorsten Kaye (Ridge) took in the sights.
Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy) was all smiles.
Thorsten Kaye (Ridge) took in the expansive view inside the Colosseum.
Scott Clifton (Liam) found this picturesque spot to take a photo.
