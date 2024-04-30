Actor Roundup: What's Your Favorite Item In Your Character's Wardrobe?

Tamara Braun (Ava, DAYS) “I really love the outfit that Ava wore on New Year's Eve, this beautiful back pantsuit with crystal on the shoulder and down the front. I think Cinq à Sept was the designer. It was gorgeous. Another casual outfit I loved was these rust colored, big, loose, high waisted pants that had an Annie Hall feel and this cream color button-down. I love that outfit. It had a loose, sexy feel.” Photo credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Kate Linder (Esther, Y&R) “My feather duster, which has been a staple of my wardrobe for 42 years and counting. Every time I use it, I think of Mrs. C. I want to make sure that nothing happens to it so I’ve decided to store it away so that it will stay nice. I know that Mrs. C. would like that.” Photo credit: Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Don Diamont (Bill, B&B) “Hands down, a pair of faux alligator loafers. I wore them out!” Photo credit: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Sean Dominic (Nate, Y&R) “It is probably the velvet tux I wore for some big event in Genoa City.” Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Finola Hughes (Anna, GH) “All of her ankle boots! And there’s a black overcoat that she wears sometimes that I love; it always makes me really feel like Anna when I wear it.” Photo credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Raven Bowens (Chanel, DAYS) “I have these two really great summer dresses. They look old-fashioned. They’re like corsets on the top and then poof out at the waist. They have flowers on them and look so sunny and pretty. They’re really gorgeous and look kind of vintage. I haven’t worn them yet. It will be more towards the end of the summer.” Photo credit: JC Olivera/Getty Images

Lauralee Bell (Christine, Y&R) “Anything colorful is what I’m loving in Cricket’s wardrobe these days! After years of court and grey suits, I’m all for clothes and scenes that revolve around bringing back ‘the fun!’ ” Photo credit: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Sean Kanan (Deacon, Y&R) “Deacon’s badass brown leather jacket, which comes from Katherine Kelly Lang’s [Brooke] store, Benheart, in Beverly Hills.” Photo credit: Abaca Press/INSTARimages

Eden McCoy (Josslyn, GH) “For the past few months, I’ve been wearing really great winter coats. I like them so much because I’m a California girl and don’t get to wear them in my real life!” Photo credit: ABC

Linsey Godfrey (Sarah, DAYS) “I live in chunky Converse, and so Sarah also lives in chunky Converse too. I bought them for the show because I love them so much. I was like, ‘Please, here. I want to wear these all the time.’ I don't love wearing heels. Paul [Telfer, Xander] is 700 feet tall, but I'm almost always in sneakers. If I'm in pants on the show, I'm in sneakers.” Photo credit: JC Olivera/Getty Images