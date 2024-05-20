General Hospital's Rena Sofer Remarries!

Last week on GH, Rena Sofer’s alter ego, Lois, got to witness the long-awaited wedding of her daughter, Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton), to Chase (Josh Swickard). But their fictional happily-ever-after is no match for the real-life excitement Sofer experienced over the weekend: She remarried Sanford Bookstaver, her ex-husband, with whom she shares daughter Avalon, 18.

After divorcing, the duo found their way back to one another, she confirmed to Digest in 2020, and got engaged again. “There’s no rush [to make it legal],” she said at the time. “We already have a family. We already have a home. We have four dogs. We’ve been back together for about a year and a month. We sold our respective houses within a matter of months of being back together and moved into this new house, which will be a year in April, so it happened really fast. He asked me to marry him before we even moved into the new house. I said yes, of course.” She elaborated, “The first time we got married, it was a big wedding, and now we’re just trying to figure out how we want to get married again. I want it to be magical.”

Judging by her smile in the photos she posted, Sofer got her wish. Revealing her new marriage on Instagram, she wrote, “This weekend on what would have been our 21st wedding anniversary I got to Re-Marry my best friend @sbookstaver once again! The journey we are about to begin is the most exciting adventure, in a new state and town, but most thrilling is that we get to do it together as husband and wife! The three years we spent apart were humbling and heartbreaking but vital to us finding each other again. The love I have for you now is the foundation of my life. I can’t imagine another moment NOT walking through life with you hand in hand and our hearts entwined. You are the love of my life, and it’s not ‘oops we did it again’ but I’m so grateful we did it again!❤️❤️❤️”

Congratulations to the happy couple!