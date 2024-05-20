Comings And Goings: The Latest Cast Changes As of May 20

Who’s Coming

Bold and Beautiful

Clint Howard (Tom): The homeless man who helped reunite Deacon (Sean Kanan) with a very much alive Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) returns on May 23 and May 24 to perform their wedding ceremony (read more about the actor’s amazing life here).

Days of our Lives

Kennedy Garcia (Felicia): The actress is the first with Down’s syndrome to be cast on a soap. Felicity is a regular at Sweet Bits, and will be interacting with Chanel (Raven Bowens). She will debut on Wednesday, May 22. She enthused to TV Insider, “I have wanted to be on a soap opera for a long time, so for a role to come up for a teenager with Down syndrome was just amazing!”

Tina Huang (Melinda): The actress returned today since Paulina (Jackée Harry) had some serious damage control to do after firing EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) as district attorney.

Louis Tomeo (Aaron): Look for Tate’s (Leo Howard) friend to be seen again on Wednesday, May 22.

General Hospital

Lane Davies (Fergus): Davies’s previously-reported return trip to the show (he portrayed Cameron Lewis from 2002-04) commences this week. He is playing the brother of the late Neil Byrne, Alexis’s (Nancy Lee Grahn) erstwhile lover, who was played by Joe Flanigan.

Charles Measure (Brennan): After stabbing himself to get out of prison, you can count on seeing the character this week as he recovers at G.H. — and gets questioned by Anna (Finola Hughes).

Tristan Rogers (Robert Scorpio): The beloved Aussie is back filming at the show. On May 13, he posted on X (formerly Twitter), “Seen: TR @ GH.” Robert was last on-screen in March. He’s not the only Scorpio brother making a Port Charles comeback — Rogers’s soap brother, John J. York (Mac), also returned to work recently.

Vernee Watson (Stella): The Daytime Emmy Award-winning actress will be seen once again in Port Charles at the end of the week when Tracy (Jane Elliot) is in need of her new friend’s support.

Young and Restless

Christopher Cousins (Alan): The actor told Soaps In Depth that his role has been extended. “I don’t know for how long or what, but I’m doing at least some episodes through May, it looks like. I don’t know what I can say about that, so I won’t say anything.”

Colleen Zenk (Jordan): Victor’s (Eric Braeden) favorite prisoner is up to more mischief this week, as her hiding place may not remain a secret for long.

Judah Mackey (Connor): The young actor will be on hand as his character’s obsessive-compulsive storyline continues to develop.

The Bay

Olivia d’Abo (Felicia “Fifi” Martin): Best known for her starring role on The Wonder Years, d’Abo is joining the cast as Fifi, Lex (Tristan Rogers) and Liza’s (Ilene Kristen) daughter.

Patrick Muldoon (ex-Austin, DAYS) has been cast as the conservative father of Caleb, played by Mike Manning (ex-Charlie, DAYS). Muldoon’s on-screen wife/Caleb’s mother will be played by Jennifer Taylor, an alum of Two and a Half Men and Charmed.

Rhonda Ross (Colleen Givens): Ross, who played Toni Burrell on Another World from 1997-99, is joining the cast as Vivian’s (Karrueche Tran) biological mother, who Pete (Kristos Andrews) seeks out when Vivian’s health declines. Colleen is a jazz singer who gave Vivian up for adoption at birth.

Gordon Thomson (Mackenzie Johnson): Thomson, who played Adam Carrington on Dynasty and Mason Capwell on Santa Barbara, is assuming the role of police captain Mackenzie, Vivian’s adoptive father. In an ironic twist, the role was formerly played by Lane Davies, who Thomson succeeded as Mason.

Dee Wallace (Charlotte Grace): Look for Wallace, who played Patricia Spencer — the long-lost sister of Luke (Anthony Geary) and Bobbie (Jackie Zeman) and mother to Val (Brytni Sarpy) — in 2015, on The Bay’s upcoming 9th season.

Tristan Mack Wilds (Will Campbell): Rounding on the series’ bountiful casting news, Wilds (who played Michael on The Wire and Dixon on 90210), is assuming the role of Will, formerly played by Derrell Whitt.

ALUMNI REPORT

Thad Luckinbill (ex-J.T., Y&R) has been upped to series regular on the Paramount + series Lioness as CIA Officer Kyle…. That was Scott Bailey (ex-Sandy, Guiding Light; ex-Miles Faversham, Beyond Salem) you may have seen on FOX’s The Cleaning Lady…. Eva Longoria (ex-Isabella, Y&R) will be returning to CNN with her Searching For Spain series…. Corbin Bernsen (ex-Father Todd, Y&R; ex-John; GH et al) has been cast in the film There, There, about two brothers who have spent 40 years apart, unaware of each other’s existence; they are shooting to debut at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival…. Deadline reports that Lacey Chabert (ex-Bianca, All My Children) has been tapped to star in Hot Frosty, a holiday rom-com for Netflix that will also star Lauren Holly (ex-Julie, AMC) and Chrishell Stause (ex-Jordan, DAYS; ex-Bethany, Y&R et al).

IN MEMORIAM

Dabney Coleman, who played Dr. Tracy Graham in the early 1970s on Bright Promise, died on May 16. Eric Braeden (Victor, Y&R) paid tribute to him on his official Instagram account writing, “My old friend, Dabney Coleman, just passed! Upon his recommendation did I decide to do Y&R! Dabney was 92! A great actor, great friend and tennis player! REST IN PEACE, my friend!!!”