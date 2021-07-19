Lauren Koslow (Kate, DAYS) “That would have to be Kristian Alfonso [ex-Hope, l.], who I still think of as a cast member. No doubt.” Photo credit: JPI

Cait Fairbanks (Tessa, Y&R) “Oh, Camryn [Grimes, Mariah, l.] for sure. She knows all my drama.” Photo credit: JPI

Briana Nicole Henry (Jordan, GH) “I’d say Josh Swickard [Chase, r.], who’s an old friend of mine from our SoulCycle days, Tajh Bellow, who plays my son, TJ, and is someone I speak with frequently outside of work, Donnell Turner [Curtis] who’s become a good friend as well, and of course my girl Katelyn MacMullen [Willow, far r.].” Photo credit: ABC

Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke, B&B) “It’s not just one: Thorsten [Kaye, Ridge, r.] because I work with him the most, especially lately, so I spend more time with him than anyone else. I’d also have to say my Logan girls, Heather [Tom, Katie] and Jennifer [Gareis, Donna], and of course, John [McCook, Eric, the other original cast member].” Photo credit: Sean Smith/Courtesy of Bell-Phillip Television Productions Inc.

Melissa Ordway (Abby, Y&R) “That’s such an easy question. Hunter King [Summer, r.] of course. We’ve known each other for so long. We did HOLLYWOOD HEIGHTS together and bonded together there. She was at my bridal shower and we know everything about each other. She’s like a little sister to me.” Photo credit: JPI

Diamond White (Paris, B&B) “Jennifer [Gareis, r.], because we hang out the most off set.” Photo credit: JPI