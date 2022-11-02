Article presented by Ascend Agency

Sometimes it takes an expert’s touch to create the perfect look. Dr. Simon Ourian is an expert that continues to perfect his practice to give clients a natural-looking enhancement in appearance without actually looking like they’ve had any work done. He is the family cosmetic dermatology doctor to the Kardashians, among many other celebrities, who have been regularly spotted at his luxurious clinic. Moreover, mother-daughter tandem Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian frequently share the doctor’s work on their social media accounts.

A few months ago, Kim could not hide her joy when Dr. Simon Ourian praised her, saying she had the most beautiful face. “You’re getting really close,” the long-time cosmetic dermatologist stated as he assessed her facial symmetry. The KKW Beauty founder got curious, and upon enquiring what was going on, the renowned doctor explained he was just measuring the angles of her face. “It’s wonderful and symmetrical,” Ourian added as he held a measuring tool.

Excited, the 41-year-old reality star went to her Instagram page to praise Dr. Simon Ourian. She captioned the film on her Instagram story claiming that the doctor is a necessity in her life, adding three laugh emojis.

Dr. Simon Ourian is a celebrity in his own right–adored by 3.5 Million followers on Instagram, including some of the most beautiful faces in Hollywood and beyond. As a perfectionist, the popular doctor is seen with his facial measuring and marking tools a lot–ensuring that he is able to produce the best possible result for his clients shelling a fortune in his clinic.

Scheduling a slot in his office is known to be a chore–with patients saying that they had to wait for 6 months to 2 years before they are seen; 2 months for the handful who were really lucky. So, if you’re thinking of seeing Dr. Simon Ourian, act fast and visit www.epionebh.com now.