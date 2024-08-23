DAYS Alums Arianne Zucker And Shawn Christian Wed

Sadie, Sadie, Married Lady: Shawn Christian (ex-Daniel) and Arianne Zucker (ex-Nicole) have made it official!



Arianne Zucker, who left the role of Nicole Walker on Days of our Lives at the end of July, has announced that she and her longtime love, Shawn Christian (ex-Daniel, DAYS), have officially tied the knot. The pair pledged their troth at Jacobs Berry Farm in Gardnerville, Nevada.

Come On, Get Happy

“It’s official! Mr & Mrs Christian! This is how we wedding,” wrote the excited star on her Instagram post (which you can see below). In it, she shared two gorgeous shots from the big day. “Action shot right in the middle of our entrance dance! 🤠 8/17/24 was filled with so much love with all our guests. We hope everyone felt like they were part of our wedding, not just invited! 💍

“Our guests met new friends, families came together and love was everywhere in the air,” she continued. “This was such a special time for me and Shawn! We did it babe! I love you so much! This truly is one of the most memorable times in my life! 💕 Soon to share….our wedding guest flash mob line dance! 💃🏼”

Former co-star Tina Huang (Melinda Trask) commented on the goodness post saying, “🔥🔥🔥🔥wooohoooo!!! Congratulations to you gorgeous people!” Many fans have also taken the time to share their congratulations.

The actress shares daughter Isabella with former DAYS co-star and ex-husband, Kyle Lowder (Rex; ex-Brady). It was almost exactly a year ago when the actress revealed her wedding plans. She wrote on Instagram at the time, “There are no words to explain how incredibly kind, honest, honorable, giving, heartfelt oh and sexy this man is! 😈 Can’t wait to OFFICIALLY call you my husband…in another year…but still.”

Now that the wait is over and the big day was a huge success, Digest sends congratulations to the very happy couple and wishes them a lifetime of happiness.