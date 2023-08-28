DAYS’s Arianne Zucker Reveals Wedding Plans

On Instagram, DAYS’s Arianne Zucker (Nicole) shared pics with fiancé Shawn Christian (ex-Daniel), revealing wedding plans are kicking into high gear. “This is it! The year we have all been waiting for!!!!” she enthused. “We are finally planning our wedding! Ha! It’s our turn! 💍There are no words to explain how incredibly kind, honest, honorable, giving, heartfelt oh and sexy this man is! 😈 Can’t wait to OFFICIALLY call you my husband…in another year…but still. Even though we’ve been together for 10 years…still can’t wait to call you my OFFICIAL husband! I love you @shawnchristian.”