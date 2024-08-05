Comings And Goings: The Latest Cast Changes As of August 5

Who’s Coming

Bold and Beautiful

Emily Orozco (Reporter): The Access Hollywood correspondent appears this week to attend the Brooke’s Bedroom Launch press conference in Monte Carlo with Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) on August 5 and 6. Thorsten Kaye previews the overseas action here, and take a look behind the scenes here.

Dan Martin (Deputy Chief Baker): As the double homicide case heating up, the Los Angeles lawman is back on the scene this week.

Days of our Lives

Drake Hogestyn (John Black): John has supposedly been in Greece for a couple of months looking to atone for the death of Konstantin’s (John Kapelos) daughter, but this week, he turns up in a strange location.

AnnaLynne McCord (Mystery Woman): After a brief appearance on a murky recording, the actress finally gets to debut properly this week in scenes with Chad (Billy Flynn) and Jack (Matthew Ashford), who wonder if she could be the supposedly dead Abigail.

Colton Little (Andrew Donovan): Kimberly and Shane’s oldest child continues to appear in Salem this week.

Christopher Sean (Paul Narita): Paul also remains in town this week. Hopefully, he will eventually share a reunion with his father.

Remington Hoffman (Li Shin): Killer Connie (Julie Dove) continues to be haunted by one of her victims this week.

Madelyn Kientz (Sophia Choi): Holly’s (Ashley Puzemis) frenemy will be seen again this week.

General Hospital

Bryan Craig (Morgan Corinthos): The two-time Daytime Emmy-winner reprises the role of Sonny (Maurice Benard) and Carly’s (Laura Wright) son this week. Craig spoke exclusively to Soap Opera Digest about his comeback here.

Alley Mills (Heather Webber): The Pentonville inmate will be busy with visitors this week. She is first confronted by Trina (Tabyana Ali) and later takes daughter-in-law Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) into her confidence.

Kin Shriner (Scott Baldwin): Look for the actor to cross paths with Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) and others when trying to help out Ava (Maura West).

Young and Restless

Linden Ashby (Cameron Kirsten): The actor begins his third run on the show now that Sharon (Sharon Case) has started to hallucinate the man she killed in self-defense. To find out more about it, check out this interview with Case about Ashby’s return, and check out what’s in store this week here.

Lily Brooks O’Briant (Lucy Romalotti): Lucy tries to keep up with the older kids this week and gets into a bit of trouble when she drinks at a concert.

Reylynn Caster (Faith Newman): Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Sharon’s daughter has to deal with the fallout from going to the concert with Lucy, who drinks alcohol on her watch.

Judah Mackey (Connor Newman): Adam (Mark Grossman) and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) finally bring their son back to Genoa City now that he’s in a better place with his OCD treatment.

Who’s Going

Days of our Lives

Blake Berris (Everett Lynch/Bobby Stein): With the mysterious death of the troubled character, it was the end of the road last week for this current stint for Berris. He first joined DAYS as Nick Fallon back in 2006. On the day Everett took his last breath, Berris wrote in his Instagram Stories, “Rest in peace, Everett,” adding, “Au revoir for now. What a great ride. Love my fam at DAYS.” On-screen love interest Abigail Klein (Stephanie Johnson) talked from the heart about working with Berris here.

Alumni Report

TV Line reports that Leven Rambin (ex-Lily Montgomery/Ava Benton, All My Children) will be joining Season 3 of Fire Country as Audrey, a former fire camp inmate…. TV Insider revealed that KaDee Strickland (ex-Dr. Alison Waters, AMC) is joining Season 13 of Chicago Fire in a recurring role.

Real-Life Status

Split Decision: Cameron Mathison (Drew Quartermaine, GH) and his wife, Vanessa, (ex-Mia Lombardi, GH) announced jointly that they are ending their marriage of 22 years.