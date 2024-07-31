General Hospital's Cameron Mathison Announces Split From Wife Vanessa

Split Decision: Cameron Mathison and wife Vanessa are parting ways after 22 years of marriage.

In a statement posted jointly to their individual Instagram accounts, Cameron Mathison (Drew Quartermaine, General Hospital) and his wife, Vanessa Mathison, who appeared on GH as career coach Mia in 2022, are ending their marriage.

After 22 years of marriage, we have made the difficult decision to part ways,” the statement reads. “We enter this new chapter with deep love, kindness, and respect for each other. We hold gratitude in our hearts for the wonderful years we shared together. Our children have been and will continue to be our highest priority, and we will forever share in our devotion and love for them. We remain friends, and both wish the best for one another. We sincerely appreciate your respect for our family’s privacy during this transition.”

Mathison and the former Vanessa Arevalo first met at a New York City gym back in 1998, not longer after the actor joined the cast of All My Children as Ryan Lavery. “I thought she was smokin’ hot so I went over to her and made one of the worst pickup lines in the history of all pickup lines — and somehow it worked out,” the actor joked to Soap Opera Digest in 2022. They tied the knot on July 27,2002, and on the occasion of their 20th anniversary in 2022, Mathison posted on Instagram, “20 years of marriage💍. 240 months of morning coffee together, 1043 weeks of cherishing each other, 7035 days of togetherness, 175,320 hours of love, and 1 beautiful family❤️. Happy anniversary my love🙏🏼. I have no idea how you’ve put up with me for 20 years😁.”

The couple became parents to son Lucas on April 20, 2003, and their daughter, Leila, followed on July 7, 2006. Mathison spent his summer hiatus from GH traveling with both of his offspring, and on July 13, he shared photos of their time in Arizona on Instagram, writing, “This fall, Lucas is off to London for Foundation Program at Central St Martin fashion design And Leila is off to American University in Paris for psychology. Every moment is so precious.”

In a 2002 interview with Digest, Mathison was candid about weathering past challenges in his marriage. “We went through some tough times maybe 15 years ago,” Mathison admitted of his relationship with Vanessa, noting, “She really stuck with me. Relationships are hard, but we were both willing to work on it and get closer and learn from it. And she is such an incredible mom, it blows my mind. I got really lucky. When we met, she was more focused on aesthetics, I was more focused on aesthetics, we were both kind of up to no good as far as like, the party scene, just kind of nuts, and the fact that we both had a similar willingness to shift and change our approach to life and what was important to us, it’s just really rare. Really rare.”

The actor also voiced his belief that his younger self would be “really proud of the guy that I’ve become,” explaining, “I think he’d be proud of what I’ve been able to do on a personal level — what’s important to me, my morals and my family and my kids, me being a loyal and devoted husband and family guy.”