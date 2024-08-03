Looking to make a splash as they relaunch Brooke’s Bedroom Line, Ridge and Brooke have headed to exotic Monte Carlo, Monaco’s most famous district, to make their big announcement. Bold and Beautiful took some of their production crew, producers and actors Thorsten Kaye (Ridge) and Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke) overseas for the extravaganza, coinciding with the 63rd Annual Monte-Carlo Television Festival. Be sure to click on the gallery to see photos from this incredible location shoot, with scenes that were shot over there that will continue airing on the CBS show next week.

Go Behind The Scenes Of Bold And Beautiful's Monte Carlo Remote 1 of 10 Close gallery 1 of 10 Photo credit: Sean Smith/ Courtesy of Bell Phillip TV Productions Inc. With the gorgeous Monte Carlo Harbor serving as a backdrop, Thorsten Kaye (Ridge) and Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke) are ready to act out a romantic scene between their very-much-in-love characters. 2 of 10 Photo credit: Sean Smith/ Courtesy of Bell Phillip TV Productions Inc. Another gorgeous shot of the actors with the harbor view serving as the perfect scenic backdrop to the moment. It looks like the weather cooperated fully — can you imagine a more gorgeous day for their location shooting? 3 of 10 Photo credit: Sean Smith/ Courtesy of Bell Phillip TV Productions Inc. Kaye and Lang strike a stunning pose in between the action. In story, Ridge and Brooke are on their own since his daughter Steffy forgot to bring her passport to the airport. Her loss was definitely her father's gain. 4 of 10 Photo credit: Sean Smith/ Courtesy of Bell Phillip TV Productions Inc. The two actors confer about the script with executive producer and head writer, Bradley Bell, while on location. 5 of 10 Photo credit: Sean Smith/ Courtesy of Bell Phillip TV Productions Inc. Oh my, this is a shot worthy of a James Bond film. Dollar Bill might suggest it be called The Dressmake Who Loved Me, perhaps? 6 of 10 Photo credit: Sean Smith/ Courtesy of Bell Phillip TV Productions Inc. Hello, Gorgeous. Katherine Kelly Lang and that stunning dress obviously took Monte Carlo by storm — even though it was perfectly beautiful summer day. 7 of 10 Photo credit: Sean Smith/ Courtesy of Bell Phillip TV Productions Inc. Is this Thorsten Kaye driving around Monte Carlo or is he actually in character as Ridge within the story? Does Ridge have to chase someone down while there? 8 of 10 Photo credit: Sean Smith/ Courtesy of Bell Phillip TV Productions Inc. Looking as handsome as can be is Thorsten Kaye, leaning against the sports car they used while in Monte Carlo. Wouldn't that be a great bonus gift to bring home after a wonderful work trip? 9 of 10 Photo credit: Sean Smith/ Courtesy of Bell Phillip TV Productions Inc. Kaye and Bell pose during a break in the shooting action. Looks like they are both enjoying their time there, even if it is all business. 10 of 10 Photo credit: Sean Smith/ Courtesy of Bell Phillip TV Productions Inc. So Ridge will get to drive this car while in Monte Carlo. It's fun to see the behind-the-scenes action as the crew captures the moment for an upcoming episode of the CBS soap.