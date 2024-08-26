Comings and Goings: The Latest Cast Changes As Of August 26

Who’s Coming

Bold and Beautiful

Ashley Jones (Bridget Forrester): The actress posted an Instagram reel from the set, so it looks like Bridget will be seen soon in Los Angeles.

Dan Martin (Deputy Chief Baker): As the crimes continue to pile up in Los Angeles, one of the city’s finest is on hand to try to solve them.

Days of our Lives

Greg Vaughan (Eric Brady): Roman (Josh Taylor) and Marlena’s (Deidre Hall) son returns to town next week to be there for his stepbrother, Brady (Eric Martsolf).

Jonah Robinson (Dr. Mark Greene): The actor returned to the screen last week and his story is heating up. Mark is connected to “Abigail” (AnnaLynne McCord) and they are plotting something and trying to hide their secret from Chad (Billy Flynn) and the rest of Abigail’s family.

Cary Christopher (Thomas DiMera): Speaking of Abigail’s family, her son with Chad will be back this week.

Kennedy Garcia (Felicity Greene): Mark’s adorable sister will be back and sharing scenes with her big brother.

Tina Huang (Melinda Trask): The character cheated death last week but she may end up wishing she didn’t. She’s chained to a bed and is Connie’s (Julie Dove) prisoner.

General Hospital

Brent Chase (Lou): Chase’s alter ego is part of the drama surrounding the reintroduction of Lucky Spencer (Jonathan Jackson). The actor has previously appeared on Animal Kingdom, Good Girls and Bosch.

Lincoln Hoppe (Dr. Conlon): Laura (Genie Francis) gets news about ailing daughter Lulu from this physician. Hoppe was previously on Truth Be Told, Roomies and Hearts on Fire.

Adam Huss (Nikolas Cassadine): As revealed in this week’s promo, Laura’s firstborn son will be making an appearance when she goes to visit him in prison.

Emmanuel Jalbert (Gerard): Gerard is also involved with Lucky’s comeback storyline. Jalbert’s prior TV credits include Bloody Famous and A Grunt’s Life.

Carlo Rota (Character Name TBA): Rota, a familiar face in prime-time thanks to roles on hits like Jane The Virgin, 24 and Breaking Bad, is joining the cast in a top-secret role. Rota will make his debut this week.

Sawandi Wilson (Isaiah): The actor may look familiar to fans of the final season of Star Trek: Discovery, in which he played Capt. Leo. Look for him to interact in story with Lucky.

Young and Restless

Judah Mackey (Connor Newman): As the messy lives of his parents, Adam (Mark Grossman) and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan), continue their downward spiral, their son will take part in the storyline.

Lily Brooks O’Briant (Lucy Romalotti): Daniel’s (Michael Graziadei) and Heather’s (Vail Bloom) daughter has been in an accident and will be featured in hospital scenes this week.

Reylynn Caster (Faith Newman): That same accident has sent Faith to the hospital as well. Look for Sharon (Sharon Case) and Nicholas (Joshua Morrow) to be by her side as they fear a déjà vu with the tragedy that ended the life of their daughter Cassie.

Christopher Cousins (Alan Laurent): Traci’s (Beth Maitland) new man will be seen with her this week.

Who’s Going

Lindsay Hartley (Sam McCall): The actress once again stepped in for Kelly Monaco, starting with the emotional August 22 episode in which Sam’s half-sisters, Molly (Kristen Vaganos) and Kristina (Kate Mansi), mourned the baby Kristina was carrying for Molly and then turned on each other. According to setsiders, she wrapped up her short stint with the conclusion of the funeral.

Alumni Report

A Martinez (ex-Eduardo Hernandez, DAYS, et al) shared that Seasons 1 and 2 of Dark Winds, based on the books by Tony and Anne Hillerman, have dropped on Netflix. In the series, he plays Gordo Sena. He also revealed that they finished shooting Season 3 in July and will air on AMC and AMC+ in 2025…. Vinessa Antoine (ex-Jordan Ashford, GH) told followers that The Madness will be dropping on Netflix on November 28. In the project, she appears alongside Oscar-nominated and Emmy Award-winning actor Coleman Domingo. “Had to pinch myself several times through this shoot,” she wrote on Instagram.

Casting About

Viron Weaver (Wiley Corinthos, GH) shared that his latest film Caution Cute Baby Alert is streaming on REelShort. “I had a blast doing stunts and got some time to enjoy the pool,” he cheered on Instagram.