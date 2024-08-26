General Hospital Spoilers Video Promo: 'We Need A Miracle'

Something Is Wrong With Lulu

The action in this General Hospital spoilers preview for the week of August 26 opens at General Hospital. Head Nurse Elizabeth is by Mayor Laura Collins’s side as they meet with co-chief of staff Portia Robinson Ashford to find out the latest on Lulu’s condition.

“We have a diagnosis for Lulu,” reports Portia as it looks to be a gut punch for her mother. Laura is in shock. A voice says, “She needs a miracle.” Laura chimes in, “The problem is, we don’t know where Lucky is.” Laura’s middle child has been missing in action from the Port Charles scene for years, even though his son with Elizabeth, Aiden, lives there. Will they be able to find him so he can save his sister?

The Search Begins

A desperate Laura goes to see Nikolas. When he was first reunited with Laura as a teenager, he donated his bone marrow to save Lulu’s life. Perhaps this time he isn’t the one who is a match. But he is worried about his younger sister and knows what they have to do — even if he can’t be the one to do it. “You have to find him and bring him home,” he says about his half-brother as he gives his mother a hug, trying to give her comfort.

As the above conversation plays out, we see flashes of a different kind of prisoner, very uncomfortable and being beaten. Another man we do not know looks at the prisoner and asks, "Who are you?" As the bag over his head is removed, the man says, "Just call me Lucky."