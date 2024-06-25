General Hospital Rewind: The Life And Times Of Lucky Spencer

With the exciting news that Jonathan Jackson is poised to return to the role of Lucky Spencer, which he originated in 1993, Digest takes a look back at the eventful storyline life the character has led since his introduction.

1993: Young Lucky and his parents, Luke and Laura, were forced to abandon their home in Canada when they were tracked down and threatened by the Spencers’ longtime enemy, Frank Smith. The family fled to Port Charles, where Lucky got to know his great-aunt, Ruby, and cousin Sly. Lucky was shot by a gunman aiming for Luke.

1994: Lucky recovered from his shooting and convinced his parents to let him keep the stray dog he had bonded with; Lucky named him Foster. Lucky became a doting big brother when Lesley Lu, known as Lulu, was born.

1995: Foster and the Quartermaines’ pooch, Annabelle, welcomed a puppy, Raoul. Lucky felt the strain of his parents’ marital strife and befriended Emily. Lucky performed at the Nurses’ Ball alongside Luke, Justus and Mary Mae.

1996: Lucky got in over his head at high-stakes poker games, concerning Luke and Sonny. Lucky’s life was turned upside down when Nikolas Cassadine arrived in town and was revealed to be the secret son of Laura by Stavros. He and Nikolas clashed. Lucky’s maternal grandmother, Lesley, was revealed to be alive.

Sibling Rivalry: Lucky and Nikolas’s (then-Tyler Christopher) brotherly relationship got off to a rocky start.

1997: Lucky and Nikolas both took a shine to Audrey’s granddaughter, Sarah. Sarah’s rebellious little sister, Elizabeth, arrived in town and crushed on Lucky.

1998: Elizabeth was raped by a stranger on the night of a school dance. Lucky discovered her in the wake of her attack and became her unofficial protector. Lucky was rocked when Nikolas blurted out to him that Luke had raped Laura; he became estranged from his dad. Lucky, Emily, Nik and Liz teamed up to uncover the identity of Liz’s rapist. The foursome’s friendship flourished, as did Lucky’s romantic feelings for Liz.

Calm Before The Storm: Liz (Rebecca Herbst) and Lucky (Jonathan Jackson) were madly in love before his presumed death.

1999: Lucky and Liz happily planned a future together, but he was tragically presumed dead in a fire. Secretly, he was alive, and being held hostage by Faison, who was in league with Helena.

2000: Faison divulged to Luke that Lucky was still alive; Luke set out to find him. Helena poisoned Lucky against his family and brainwashed him, then released him back to Port Charles, where his odd behavior concerned his loved ones. Eventually, Lucky sought help overcoming Helena’s programming from Kevin and reconciled with Liz. They made love for the first time.

Under the Influence: Lucky (then-Jacob Young) was a victim of Helena’s mind-control games.

2001: Liz was torn between Jason and Lucky, but opted to stay with Lucky. Helena redoubled her efforts to control Lucky, and while under her mind control, he poisoned his cousin, Lucas, and injected Luke with a toxin. Eventually, Lucky’s love for Elizabeth enabled him to break free of Helena’s hold on him. Lucky began working as a photographer. Liz and Lucky planned to wed on New Year’s Eve.

2002: Liz called off the wedding after realizing that Lucky didn’t truly remember his love for her (as a result of Helena’s machinations). Lucky persuaded Liz to give their relationship another chance, but she dumped him when he cheated on her with her back-in-town sister, Sarah. Lucky was saddened when Laura fell into a catatonic state and was institutionalized.

2003: Lucky and Luke both took a shine to Summer. Summer and Lucky were dating when she was murdered. Lucky became a cop.

2004: When Nikolas was presumed dead, he and Emily grew closer and shared some kisses. Emily and Nik got back together when he resurfaced alive.

2005: Helena tried to shoot Emily but Lucky leaped in front of her and took the bullet instead. Lucky lingered in a coma and Luke made the wrenching decision to shut off his life support — but as it turned out, Lucky could breathe on his own. Lucky and Liz reunited and though they butted heads over her decision to serve as a surrogate for Jax and Courtney (Liz’s pregnancy ended in a miscarriage), they patched things up and tied the knot at Wyndemere. Lucky was gravely injured on their honeymoon but pulled through.

“I Do” Declare: Lucky (then-Greg Vaughan) and Elizabeth married at last.

2006: Lucky suffered a severe back injury saving Liz from the clutches of psycho Manny. He developed a dependency on pain pills, threatening his career and his marriage. Wanting Lucky for herself, Maxie helped him secure drugs and they began an affair. Seeing Lucky in bed with Maxie drove Liz into Jason’s arms. When Liz found out she was pregnant, Lucky vowed to get sober and went to rehab. Maxie lied to Lucky that she, too, was pregnant. Laura briefly came out of her catatonic state and Lucky attended her (invalid) wedding to Luke. Maxie faked a miscarriage.

2007: Liz and Lucky’s divorce was finalized, but they soon reconciled and remarried. Lucky was livid when he discovered Maxie’s deceptions. Liz gave birth to Jake, and Lucky was overjoyed. But little did he know, the baby was actually Jason’s biological child, not his. Lucky was crushed when he found out Liz had slept with Jason. Sam set her sights on Lucky and they became lovers. Liz and Lucky agreed to another divorce. Lucky grieved when he finally learned that he wasn’t Jake’s bio dad, and when Emily was murdered.

2008: Lucky and Sam’s relationship was on-again, off-again.

Fun While It Lasted: Lucky and Sam (Kelly Monaco) coupled up after his divorce from Liz.

2009: Lucky and Sam parted ways for good, and Liz and Lucky got back together. Lucky learned he had a surprise brother, Ethan, Luke’s son by Holly. Liz and Nikolas developed romantic feelings for each other and slept together behind Lucky’s back. Liz accepted Lucky’s marriage proposal, but couldn’t shake her pull to Nik.

2010: Lucky was shocked when he caught wind of Liz and Nik’s affair and angrily confronted them. Liz and Lucky split but learned she was pregnant. Helena doctored the DNA test results to make it look like Nikolas was the father, but little Aiden was indeed Lucky’s bio son. Franco kidnapped baby Aiden; Lucky recovered him and returned the boy to a grateful Liz. Lucky went undercover on an Interpol mission to take down the criminal mastermind known as The Balkan. In the process, he met a new love, Siobhan.

2011: Jake was (seemingly) killed in a hit-and-run caused by a drunk-driving Luke, driving a wedge between Luke and a devastated Lucky. Siobhan and Lucky wed. Lucky learned that he was Aiden’s biological father, after all. Siobhan was murdered by Anthony Zacchara, who also had his thugs inject Lucky with drugs and soon, he was popping pills again. Lucky got clean and after shooting down Liz, who hoped to reconcile, he decided to move away from Port Charles and headed to Ireland.

About A Boy: Lucky finally learned that little Aiden was his son, not Nikolas’s.

2015: Frank Smith kidnapped Luke and Ethan; Laura, Luke and Holly came to their rescue. Lucky admitted that he had been in cahoots with Frank because Jake was really alive. The boy was located on Cassadine Island and Lucky reunited Jake with his overjoyed mother, Liz. Lucky told Luke that he felt there was a darkness within him and learned from Nikolas that “Jake,” the amnesiac living with Liz, was really Jason. Lucky then left town again.

You Can Go Home Again: Lucky hasn’t seen Laura (Genie Francis) on camera in years.