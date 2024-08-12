Comings And Goings: The Latest Cast Changes As of August 12

Who’s Coming

Bold and Beautiful

Rebecca Budig (Taylor Hayes): The soap veteran, who was last seen as GH’s Hayden, debuted as Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Thomas’s (Matthew Atkinson) mother last Tuesday. She will next be seen on August 16. The role was originated by Hunter Tylo and last played by Krista Allen.

Michael Damian (Danny Romalotti) and Lauralee Bell (Christine Blair Williams): Get ready for the two beloved Y&R stars to make their way to Los Angeles this week. They previewed the visit to Digest; check it out out here.

Alley Mills (Pam Douglas): The actress is pulling double duty (she also appears on GH as Heather Webber) when she appears this week at the Forrester home for a huge celebration.

Dan Martin (Chief Deputy Baker): With a murderer still to catch, it shouldn’t be too surprising that one of the city’s finest will be on the scene.

Alexis Gaube (Petra): The Price Is Right model, who made her first appearance as a Forrester Creations model on the show in 2021, will once again be on hand during the big celebration being held at Eric Forrester’s (John McCook) home this week.

Days of our Lives

Alison Sweeney (Sami Brady): The super-popular star will be back in Salem once again for a new adventure sometime in 2025. Get the full story here.

Tina Huang (Melinda Trask): Look for the DiMera corporate lawyer to have some pivotal scenes with Ava (Tamara Braun).

Cady McClain (Jennifer Horton): It looks like Jack (Matthew Ashford) stayed away for too long and now his wife wants to know what’s going on. Expect Jennifer to make her way to Salem with some questions for her husband.

Finley Rose Slater (Rachel Black): The precious daughter of Brady (Eric Martsolf) and Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) will be seen when she and her mother pay Marlena (Deidre Hall) a visit.

General Hospital

Philip Cass (Clement): The pharmacist Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) enlisted to tamper with Sonny’s (Maurice Benard) medication is back on the Port Charles scene this week.

Young and Restless

Christopher Cousins (Alan Laurent): Alan will be accompanying Traci (Beth Maitland) on a trip to Genoa City on August 14 after Traci’s meeting in La La Land to discuss turning one of her books into a movie. Check out what Beth Maitland had to say about her new leading man here.

Who’s Going

Days of our Lives

Emily O’Brien (Theresa Donovan): Since the character agreed to plead guilty in return for six months in Statesville, admitting her guilt in the kidnapping of baby Victoria, the actress’s run in this role has come to an end. Find out more here.

General Hospital



Bryan Craig (Morgan Corinthos): The actor was in and out last week, reprising Morgan in scenes opposite Maurice Benard. He dished about the experience exclusively with Digest here and here.

Casting About

The character of Laura’s (Genie Francis) daughter, Lulu, is going to wake up soon and return to Port Charles but we know who will not be playing her. Emme Rylan, the last actress who played her, told fans on her official Instagram Story that she will not be returning to the role and the show is recasting Lulu. Read the full story here.

Redding Munsell (Harrison, Y&R) has wrapped work on the feature film At The Sea with some heavy hitters like Murray Bartlett (ex-Cyrus Foley, Guiding Light), Amy Adams, Dan Levy (Schitt’s Creek) and Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso). He said on Instagram, “Such a fun summer working with the most spectacular team! Honored and grateful!”

Real-Life Status

Kirsten Storms (Maxie, GH) shared a shocking picture on Instagram about surviving an explosive incident with a coffee can. “One of those ‘funny story, but not funny when I need coffee’ moments,” she began. “I’ve opened several canisters of @illy_coffee tins and never have the grounds exploded out of that cute metal container. ::sigh:: There is a first time for everything. 🤷🏼‍♀️ I can say with certainty that I prefer my coffee brewed in hot water (or over ice)…straight from the container doesn’t taste that good. 😁 (*In their defense, there is a warning on the lid. It’s written in several languages.*)” Over 1,500 followers liked the response from her co-star Finola Hughes (Anna Devane), who voiced their thoughts when she wrote, “I thought it was a GH storyline!! I’m thinking ‘who would dare to give Maxie a black eye?’ “

Lauralee Bell (Christine, Y&R) paid tribute to her beloved dog Chelsea, who transitioned to the Rainbow Bridge. She wrote on Instagram, “Such a beautiful Chelsea girl! These posts are always so hard to write but most of you know that we are a dog adoring family! Chelsea crossed over the rainbow bridge! This amazing girl came into our lives in 2009 when our kids were young. She was part of what we called the OG3. An incredible sister to Couver and Bo and a fearless protector of us who happened to love every morsel of food you gave her! In 2020 the unthinkable happened and she lost her brothers. Couver to old age and Bo we still don’t understand. It was a big adjustment for all of us and obviously for her but after some time she settled into being the queen of our house. A little over a year later the puppies came and rocked her world. Definitely gave her a mommy purpose. She trained them so well and has put up with a lot of serious energy and rough play around her! A positive I have to point out is A YEAR AGO this month, Chelsea had 3 days where she barely would lift her head so our daughter said goodbye before heading to college. She’s a miracle to have hung on with us for a full year longer. We will forever love you Chel and our greatest hope is your 2 brothers we’re waiting for you and you play forever together again as the unforgettable OG3 ❤️❤️❤️”

Alumni Report

Deadline reports that Josh Duhamel (ex-Leo du Pres, All My Children) is set to star in Full Throttle Mindset, a dark comedy/crime thriller. Filming is set to start later this year.… Vinessa Antoine (ex-Jordan Ashford, GH) can now be seen in the fourth episode of the final season of Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy as well as Season 2 of the streaming series Plan B on CBC Gem.

Industry News

Knots Landing will finally be available on a streaming service. The beloved soap is headed to Plex on August 13 on the new Primetime Soaps WBtv. The channel already has Falcon Crest but episodes stream in order and not on demand. It’s a 24/7 ad-supported channel.

Conner Floyd (Chance, Y&R) is YuVee’s new spokesperson. The streaming aggregator has a new ad campaign has a parody of a recent box-office success. You can watch it here.