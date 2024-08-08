Exclusive: Emily O'Brien (Theresa) Says Good-Bye To DAYS

Last October, Emily O’Brien, who had begun playing Gwen Rizczech on Days of Our Lives in 2020, exited the canvas in that role — and in the same day, she made her debut as a different character, Theresa Donovan, who had previously been played by Jen Lilley. Now, O’Brien is once again saying good-bye to the show, as Theresa was shipped off to Statesville on the August 8th episode.

The Goodbye Girl

O’Brien shares with Soap Opera Digest that her last day on set was an emotional one. “This is the announcement I made, actually, when I left,” recounts O’Brien. “I was in tears, and I faced everybody on stage and I looked at the cameras. Then I just told everyone how incredibly lucky I am. I wasn’t supposed to be on the show for as long as I was. I never thought that daytime would be something that was accessible to me again [after leaving The Young and the Restless and her role as Jana back in 2011]. And I not only got to play one amazing role, but I played two amazing roles.”

In the process, O’Brien reflects, “I ended up falling in love with Theresa and who she is and the circle that she’s involved in. The fact that [the powers-that-be at DAYS] put their trust in me to play both of these roles.… I just feel so grateful for that experience. It’s been a crazy, wild ride — just mind-blowing. Every single day there is something that keeps everyone going full force to do everything they can to put out another amazing episode where people are so invested. It’s the hardest job ever, and I’m so grateful that I got to experience that with this group.

Since she wrapped filming at the show, O’Brien has kept in touch with some of her former DAYS co-workers. “I’ve seen Stacy [Haiduk, Kristen] and Paul [Telfer, Xander],” she shares. “I saw them at a fan event. It’s so weird. The studio is so close to my house, so I pass it all the time. Then I see things online, and the show was still airing with me on it [for some time after I left]. I also went to Stacy’s house recently and saw everybody for a screening that she did. So I still feel very much involved. I feel like I’m there, but I’m not; [I feel like] that I’m just doing my own thing for a while. I miss everybody, but who knows what will happen. You never know.”

And, of course, O’Brien actually has two roles she could potentially reprise: Gwen or Theresa. “I know! It’s incredible,” she concurs.

And from what Digest hears, it’s likely that this will not truly be the last we see of O’Brien….