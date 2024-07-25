Exclusive: Beth Maitland On Traci's New Y&R Love, Alan

The last time Traci Abbott got any lovin’ was in 2019, when she and Cane shared a romantic smooch. That dry spell has officially come to an end now that our heroine has gotten quite chummy with Alan Laurent, the handsome Paris-based psychiatrist and Ashley’s close friend. Traci’s portrayer, Beth Maitland, opened up to Soap Opera Digest about how this enchanting story has proven to her — and to fans — that “even late in the game, there are hopeful surprises and dreams left for us all.” (And for a refresher course on Traci’s relationshp history, click here.)

Soap Opera Digest: A possible new love for Traci was a long time coming. Can you describe your reaction upon learning that your character would be having her own romantic interlude?

Beth Maitland: Poor Aunt Traci! Finally!! A return to the idea that Traci is deserving of her own life and her own love.

Digest: What makes Traci and Alan such good match?

Maitland: A professional man with his own life and his own perspective is a welcome match for our Traci, who has very much given up her own life in many ways for love of her family and has ignored her own needs for years now.

Digest: Do you enjoy that Y&R has given Traci and Alan’s romance Paris as a backdrop?

Maitland: I’m embarrassed to say I have never been to Paris, but it has been so much fun playing the miracle of that City of Love and seeing it work its magic for Traci and Alan. I think both of these characters had not so much given up hope, but found ways to live full lives and feel complete [without a significant other]. The surprise of a connection with a like-minded and inspiring other person has restored so much joy, and the Paris of the imagination lights it on fire.

Digest: Since the lovebirds haven’t discussed their future, does Traci think this relationship has long-lasting potential or is she taking this all one day at a time?

Maitland: I think Traci always takes things one day at a time. She has learned through life’s hard challenges, and living in the moment is the only thing that makes sense. Life can change in a second. She has experienced unimaginable loss and has had to find a way forward with her heart in pieces. I have experienced that myself in my own life and can tell you without a doubt, we only have this day. It is our great responsibility to appreciate it, embrace it, take all the joy and happiness we can find from that gift and never, never waste it.

Digest: Sounds like you and your character have a lot in common.

Maitland: Over time, Traci and I have grown to be one. I like to think of her as a better me. And I want very much to bring that hope, that magic, that amazement to this romance. But make no mistake; there is no one who deserves it more than our Traci. One day at a time….

Digest: What was your first impression of Christopher Cousins (Alan) when you met your new co-star?

Maitland: Chris Cousins is a fantastic and capable actor. From the first day, he impressed me with his ability to take the work, apply it without a fuss, and be there in the moment. He is impressively good with physical work, like the Alan/Martin fight scenes and over-the-balcony fall in the Ashley story. He is very secure in just doing what is required. I tend to agonize a little over the planning of it all in cases like that, and he just comes in confident and does the work. It is a good balance for my over analysis. He has an extensive and varied career outside of daytime, which brings a different perspective that again offers balance to my deep commitment to my character and my show that can sometimes narrow my perspective. It’s been great fun working with him.

Digest: Do you think Traci would want to get married again? And if so, why do you think these two would be good candidates for marriage?

Maitland: There is nothing like a soap wedding! That’s for sure, but it’s way too soon for Traci to be speculating or even dreaming of that option. These are adults with big, full lives of their own. It’s been implied that Alan has never been married before, so that might be an interesting thing to explore. But these are two people who don’t need each other to complete their lives…. they want each other, which is a very different place from which to start. In choosing to be together, they remove any desperation or unhealthy need. It’s a special place they find themselves in, and full of promise and the unexpected.

Digest: What is your favorite thing about this story overall?

Maitland: Telling this story has reminded me what Traci represents to the viewers who have been loyal fans of our show for decades along with my playing her. We women over a certain age are represented in soaps more than perhaps any other entertainment arena and I am so proud to play this character for myself and to give a voice to those viewers who have been waiting for the day that someone like them wins. I don’t want to be too sappy, but I do think it matters to hear your own voice from someone on TV; to hope and dream through them for your own happy ending, or to tell your story. Look at all the fuss about Bridgerton and their body-positive new season. Traci has been that for four decades for so many people who did not feel they fit into a commercial-driven world.

Digest: Traci is not hesitating to go for the brass ring.

Maitland: How special that, at this late date, Traci has the chance for happiness and is taking it. That not only does she deserve it, but she is brave enough and complete enough and strong enough to want it and go after it. There are still moments of surprise and questions…. but not like young Traci who was not confident enough to feel deserving of happiness. What a circle this journey has been for her. And what a triumph (at least for now) that she is shouting, “Yes!”