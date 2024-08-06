Exclusive: GH's Bryan Craig On Reunion With Maura West And More

Bryan Craig (Morgan) with former on-screen lover Maura West (Ava).

Bryan Craig was thrilled to run into some familiar faces when he returned to General Hospital as Morgan Corinthos.

Reunions Galore

On the day he filmed, “I got there and went through the typical motions, getting fit for clothes and going through hair and makeup,” Craig recounts. “And while I was doing this process, I was running into people like Maura West [Ava] and Laura Wright [Carly],” the ex-lover and mother of his character.

He also got to see his former boss, Executive Producer Frank Valentini. “When I went into the hair and makeup room to start doing hair and makeup, Frank was standing right there. He just looks at me and goes, ‘Wow! You look so good.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, thanks, man! So do you!’ He said, ‘Somehow you look even younger,’ and I said, ‘You know, that’s the General Hospital magic, I guess!’ ”

As for his encounter with former leading lady West, Craig enthuses, “It’s always so good to see Maura. She was like my female Maurice [Benard, Sonny, his character’s father and his real-life mentor]. We were just so close and she has just always been so supportive of me and of my career ever since I left General Hospital. So it was awesome to see her. She was busy, she was filming that day, so we just caught up quick and we couldn’t believe how young each other looked. I was like, ‘You’ve aged backwards!’ ”

He was able to briefly catch up with Wright, as well. “It was great to see Laura, but it was so quick,” he sighs. “She was literally running up [to the soundstage] to film a long stretch of scenes, so we just had that initial, ‘Oh, my God, how are you?’ and a big hug and she was off to work and I was off somewhere else.”

Online, GH had a field day over the 2018 scenes in which a grieving Carly revealed that “Morgan loved penguins.” We couldn’t help but wonder if Craig was aware of this aspect of his late character’s personality, which wasn’t revealed to viewers until after he had passed away. “I hadn’t heard that one,” he chuckles. “I knew he liked gambling! I remember that because, in turn, I started liking gambling outside of work.”

To hear Craig tell it, it’s probably for the best that he wasn’t aware of Morgan’s fondness for the aquatic birds. “Let’s put it this way,” he grins. “The fact that his nickname [when Craig assumed the role in 2013] was Captain Morgan, I had, in my house at the time, a big, light-up Captain Morgan sign that went over the bar, as like an ode to the nickname. So, I mean, I probably would have been influenced to buy some weird stuff if I’d known about the penguin thing!”