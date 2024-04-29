Comings And Goings: The Latest Cast Changes As of April 29

Serena Scott Thomas (l.) has been announced as joining DAYS while Ashleigh Brewer returns to B&B.

Who’s Coming

Bold and Beautiful

Ashleigh Brewer (Ivy): The Forrester relative returns to town (she has been gone since 2018) and will have scenes with her former love, Liam (Scott Clifton).

Clint Howard (Tom): The actor continues his run this week as the homeless man who helps Deacon and Finn.

Days of our Lives

Serena Scott Thomas was teased as joining the cast by the Official DAYS social media accounts. When asked to guess whom she would be playing, Xander’s (Paul Telfer) mother got a lot of support.

Kristian Alfonso (Hope): Doug’s daughter, Hope Williams Brady, will be on hand to pay her respects to her beloved father.

General Hospital

Adam Huss (Nikolas): The incarcerated Cassadine will be seen again when Ava (Maura West) goes to visit him in prison.

Ellen Travolta (Gloria): Lois’s (Rena Sofer) mother will be on the scene to watch Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) and Chase (Josh Swickard) marry. The wedding should happen in mid-May.

Young and Restless

Christopher Cousins (Alan Laurent): The soap vet’s casting was previously announced but this is the week he’ll debut as Alan, Ashley’s doctor friend from Paris.

Colleen Zenk (Aunt Jordan): The character will be on again this week when she’s questioned by Victor (Eric Braeden).

Who’s Going

Bold and Beautiful

Tracey Bregman (Lauren): The actress’s time in Los Angeles has come to an end. Look for Lauren to be back in Genoa City this week.

Days of our Lives

Arianne Zucker (Nicole): The actress revealed last week that July 29 will be her last airdate.

Real-Life Status

Cady McClain and Jon Lindstrom released a joint statement on social media about the state of their marriage: “Cady and Jon here. We are taking this opportunity to make a short statement about our relationship status. It may be obvious to some based on our posts that we’ve taken some time apart. After serious consideration we have decided that our goals have been taking us in different directions and to end our marriage. We remain friends and wish each other every happiness. As people who work in the public eye, it can be difficult to have a private life. Regardless, we ask for your kind consideration in this matter.”

Kimberly J. Brown (ex-Marah, Guiding Light; ex-Nurse Chloe, GH) married her longtime love Daniel Kountz at the Spanish Hills Club in California. She shared on Instagram, “It’s truly the most amazing blessing to have all the people you love the most come celebrate the happiest day of your life.”

In Memoriam: Marla Adams, who played Dina Abbott Mergeron for many years on Y&R, passed away last week. The Daytime Emmy-winning actress was 85. Her co-stars paid tribute to her here.

Casting About

Stacy Haiduk’s (Kristen, DAYS) film The Replacement Daughter premiered on Lifetime over the weekend. About the film, she wrote on Instagram, “So thrilled to have been part of this movie! It was filmed in Kentucky! With a very talented cast and crew!”… Former DAYS co-star Casey Moss (ex-JJ) and lady love True O’Brien (ex-Paige) announced they are working on an upcoming project (the word ‘Bidet’ was in a hashtag, so it may be the name of it). … Cassandra James (Terry, GH) shared that her first film Claude is having its world premiere. She is also a producer on the project… Lisa Rinna (ex-Billie, DAYS) shared that she’ll be in Mommy Meanest on May 11 on Lifetime… Parry Shen (Brad, GH) is part of the English Dub cast for the popular Netflix show City Hunter, playing Hieyuki… William deVry (ex-Julian, GH) will appear in Hallmark’s A Whitewater Romance on May 11.