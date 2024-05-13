Comings And Goings: The Latest Cast Changes As of May 13

IMAGE

Who’s Coming

Bold and Beautiful

Jennifer Gareis (Donna): Get ready to see more of Eric Forrester’s wife again now that she’ll be seen with him in scenes with her sister Brooke as well as Ridge. (Find out what Gareis had to say about her Daytime Emmy nomination here.)

Days of our Lives

Oliver McLarty (Jude): Viewers will finally get to see what’s been beneath the blanket that everyone has been passing around. His first airdate isn’t known but here’s hoping it’s very soon.

Erin Wu (Alana): The woman who Everett introduced himself to as “Bobby” is back on Monday, amping up the mystery of what is going on with Blake Berris’s character.

General Hospital

John J. York (Mac): The show revealed the beloved actor is back on set shooting scenes that should start airing in June. The actor was out on medical leave.

Giovanni Mazzo (Giovanni): Brook Lynn’s cousin Giovanni will make his first appearance this week at her wedding to Chase.

Sequoia and Serenity Mork Macko (Amelia): The two young girls share the role of Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) and Michael’s (Chad Duell) daughter.

Young and Restless

Christopher Cousins (Alan): Ashley’s still a hot mess so expect her doctor friend to remain in town. He still has a lot of work to do but will she let him?

REAL-LIFE STATUS

CASTING ABOUT

Viron Weaver (Wiley, GH) has booked a feature film; no additional details yet…. GH co-star Lydia Look (Selina) shared that she’s taking on a new role. “So chuffed to be voicing MATRON of the Mountain Clan & kicking ass in [Star Wars] #talesoftheempire now streaming on [Disney+] ❤️💪🏼❤️ PS-I’m the bottom left character in the halo of light ❤️💡❤️ Thank you [Dave Filoni] & team for letting me be part of this galaxy! ❤️🙏❤️”…. Also with an outside project is Kathleen Gati (Liesl), who wrote, “I can now announce the name of the feature film I had the pleasure of working on: Desperate Journey with an amazing cast,” in which she listed many actors including Steven Berkoff. “Beautifully directed by [Annabel Jankel], wonderfully produced by [Warren Derosa] and poignantly written by [Michael Radford].”

ALUMNI REPORT

Teri Hatcher (ex-Angelica, Capitol) will be in the new Lifetime movie The Killer Inside: The Ruth Finley Story which is set to premiere on Saturday, June 29…. Vinessa Antoine (ex-Jordan, GH) shared she’ll be in the upcoming Season 4 of The Umbrella Academy on Netflix, which will premiere on August 8 — more than two years after the show released Season 3.