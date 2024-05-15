General Hospital Rewind: Memorable Quartermaine Weddings

Jimmy Lee Holt and Charity Gatlin In 1986, Jimmy Lee Holt (Steve Bond) — Edward Quartermaine’s illegitimate son by Beatrice LeSeur — fell hard and fast for widowed single mom Charity Gatlin (Gloria Carlin) of Pautuck. Their courtship was quite the whirlwind — he told her he was romantically interested in her on December 15 and popped the question on December 18! On December 23, they were officially wed, eventually welcoming son Austin Gatlin-Holt. Photo credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin

Alan Quartermaine and Lucy Coe In 1990, the last thing Alan Quartermaine (Stuart Damon) wanted to do was vow to love, honor and cherish his mistress, Lucy (Lynn Herring), forever. Alas, when Alan's wife, Monica, discovered his affair, she divorced him, and the bad publicity was threatening to tank the family's business, ELQ. So Alan felt he had no choice but to take Lucy as a wife, making their relationship less scandalous and stabilizing the company. Lucy, who had angled for months to become Alan's wife (and the beneficiary of the Quartermaines' big bucks and place in high society), was overjoyed on her wedding day ... even though a mix-up at the dress shop forced her to walk downt he aisle in crimson red. In 1991, Alan dumped Lucy when he found out that he was not the father of the baby she'd been expecting (Scotty was; Lucy sadly miscarried). Photo credit: Craig Sjodin/ABC

Alan and Monica Bard Quartermaine As soon as Alan extricated himself from his messy marriage to Lucy, he set about making Monica (Leslie Charleson) his spouse once again. When they went to the courthouse to get a marriage license in August 1991, they ended up bickering over the prenuptial agreements they had each drawn up — and eventually, they tore both sets of paper to shreds and agreed to wed in a civil ceremony that day. Their family caught wind and with son A.J.'s help, they were able to bypass the long line of couples waiting to be wed and say, "I do" with A.J. and Lila as witnesses. Lila invited everyone at the courthouse back to the mansion, and a raucous party broke out. Alan and Monica slipped out early to reconnect in the bedroom. Photo credit: CRAIG SJODIN/ABC

Tracy Quartermaine and Paul Hornsby Tracy (Jane Elliot) fell head over heels for Paul (Paul Satterfield) in 1991, unaware that he was only courting her because the powerful cartel he worked for threatened to kill his daughter if Paul didn't marry Tracy and get his hands on her ELQ stock. Tracy became Mrs. Paul Hornsby in October at the Quartermaine mansion, with Paul doing his best to put on a happy face, despite his love for another woman (Jenny). When his true motives for marrying Tracy were exposed when the cartel went down, Tracy was understandably hurt, but refused to give Paul a divorce. In 1992, they welcomed a son, Dillon, and the following year, after Jenny threatened to send Tracy to jail for her role in a hit-and-run, Tracy agreed to end her marriage. Photo credit: Craig Sjodin/ABC

Ned Ashton and Chloe Morgan In 1999, sweet Chloe Morgan (Tava Smiley) was in a pickle: due to a clause in her late Uncle Herbert's will that mandated she be happily married within five years of his death in order to hold on to her inheritance, she was in danger of losing her beloved fashion company, which she had founded with Herbert's fortune. So, Ned (Wally Kurth) — who really loved Alexis — offered to marry Chloe, who fancied Jax. Gertrude nixed their Vegas nups, noting it didn't fulfill Herbert's demands, so Jax and Alexis ended up becoming husband and wife to throw Gertrude off. Chloe and Ned made it official at the Quartermaine mansion, although Gertrude almost busted them as she came into possession of a love letter Ned had written to Alexis. In 2000, Gertrude caught Chloe with Jax, ending the ruse, and Gertrude took control of Chloe's company; Ned and Chloe then amicably split. Photo credit: ABC/Scott Garfield

A.J. Quartermaine and Carly Roberts In 1999, after A.J. (Billy Warlock) learned at long last that he was the biological father of Carly's (Sarah Brown) son, Michael, he proposed marriage so that the trio could form a stable family unit. Carly accepted, but secretly, she intended to force recovering alcoholic A.J. off the wagon so that she could prove he was an unfit father, secure custody, and live happily ever after with Jason. That didn't quite happen. After A.J. and Carly married at the Quartermaine mansion (without the prenup Edward was hot for her to sign), she wound up pregnant by Sonny (long story), and in 2000, Sonny forced A.J. to grant Carly a divorce along with sole custody of Michael. Photo credit: ABC

Tracy Quartermaine and Luke Spencer Tracy (Jane Elliot) was gutted in 2010 when she found out that her marriage to Luke (Anthony Geary) was actually invalid — and that he'd known all along. Luke insisted that he did truly want to be married to Tracy, but he faced an uphill battle winning back her trust. Eventually, after Luke agreed to her various conditions (including that their wedding take place on the birthday of his first wife, Laura), Tracy agreed to marry Luke. They exchanged vows at the Quartermaine mansion during the Christmas season, and Tracy was by then so convinced of Luke's devotion that she torched the prenup she had made him sign. Photo credit: sean smith/jpistudios.com

Ned Quartermaine and Olivia Falconeri When Ned (Wally Kurth) popped the question to lady love Olivia (Lisa LoCicero) in 2017, she turned him down — but after a brush with danger when they were held at gunpoint by robbers at the Floating Rib, Liv had a change of heart and asked Ned to marry her. He happily accepted, and in July, they tied the knot at the Metro Court with her son, Dante, proudly escorting the bride down the aisle. Ned serenaded Olivia during the ceremony, and the newyweds and their guests then enjoyed a fireworks display. Though they've had ups and downs, Mr. and Mrs. Quartermaine remain a tight family unit, and Ned is a devoted dad to her son, Leo, who he adopted. Photo credit: JPI