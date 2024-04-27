Y&R Stars Remember The Late Marla Adams

Y&R actors offer messages of love and condolences for their beloved co-star, Marla Adams (Dina Mergeron), who passed away April 25.

On Friday, the sad news was reported that former Young and Restless star, Daytime Emmy winner Marla Adams, had passed away on Thursday, April 25. The actress who had played matriarch Dina Abbott Mergeron died at the age of 85. Her former co-stars quickly responded with heartfelt tributes.

Eileen Davidson (Ashley), whose character had her world rocked by Adams’s when it was revealed she’d had an affair and Ashley was the product of that affair — not the daughter of John Abbott (Jerry Douglas), whom she worshipped, wrote, “Marla will be missed. What a great honor to work with her in the storyline where Dina had Alzheimer’s. Love you Marla.”

Beth Maitland (Traci), who got to share some intense scenes when Traci was seemingly forgotten by her mother, bringing up all the insecurity of her past, said, “The earth stopped turning for a moment when my Marla passed to eternity. Rest now, my Muti and soar with the angels.”

Melissa Ordway (Abby) played her onscreen granddaughter and shared, “Marla will be greatly missed.”

Lauralee Bell (Christine) wrote, “So sorry to hear. Marla was such a bright light and so talented! My condolences to her family.”

Jason Thompson (Billy) did his own tribute, saying simply, “❤️ Marla Adams.”

Bryton James (Devon) also had kind words to share when he said, “Marla will be missed and loved forever My deepest condolences to the family.”

Michael Damian (Danny) wrote, “May god be with you [always] Marla!”

Greg Rikaart (Kevin; Leo, DAYS) wanted people to know that “Marla was just the loveliest. Rest well.”

Kate Linder (Esther) did a tribute on X (formerly Twitter) as well saying, “My heart and love go out to the friends and family of #MarlaAdams. It has been an honor to have known and worked with her for many years! She will be sorely missed.”

The Official Young and Restless account sent out on social media, “We send our deepest sympathies to Marla Adams’ family. We’re so grateful and in awe of Marla’s incredible performance as Dina Abbott Mergeron as both Marla and Dina made an unforgettable mark on Y&R.”