General Hospital's Steve Burton Confirms New Real-Life Love

Current General Hospital and Days of our Lives star Steve Burton (Jason, General Hospital; Harris, Days of Our Lives) has revealed to Daily Drama that he has a new girlfriend — and his new squeeze is none other than Michelle Lundstrom of Netflix’s BBQ Showdown. (She appeared in Season 2 as a contestant.) So far, the two haven’t gone social media official by sharing photos of one another online, though Lundstrom — a New York-based recipe creator — is active on Instagram and TikTok.

Back in July of 2022, it was revealed that Burton was filing for divorce from his wife of 23 years, Sheree Gustin, with whom he shares three children, Makena, Jack and Brooklyn. Burton took to social media to clarify that he was not the father of the child Gustin was then expecting. In it, he confirmed that the baby she was then pregnant with was not his, writing, “The child is not mine. We are still co-parenting our three beautiful kids.” Gustin introduced her new baby girl, Izabella, to her Instagram followers in February 2023, and has since welcomed another daughter, Addy Jay, who was born on February 16.

The article also states that Burton will be done airing in the role role of Harris Michaels on DAYS in the next few weeks, so even though Harris has left town, he is expected to return before Burton exits Salem for good. Harris is currently enjoying a romance with Tamara Braun‘s Ava, and the two have been working to get her out from under Clyde’s control. The actor is also quite busy with his latest return to Port Charles as a back-fr0m-the-dead-again Jason goes to extremes to protect Laura Wright‘s Carly from RICO charges, working as an FBI informant for John “Jagger” Cates (Adam Harrington), alienating him from best friend Sonny (Maurice Benard). To read what Burton told Digest exclusively about what it felt like to set foot back into the GH studio, click here.