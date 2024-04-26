Marla Adams, Y&R's Dina Mergeron, Has Died At Age 85

Young and Restless announced that beloved star Marla Adams, best known for portraying matriarch, Dina Abbott Mergeron for 37 years, died on April 25, 2024, in Los Angeles. She was 85 years old. “On behalf of the entire company of The Young and the Restless, we send our deepest sympathies to Marla’s family,” shared Josh Griffith, executive producer and head writer of Y&R. “We’re so grateful and in awe of Marla’s incredible performance as Dina Mergeron as both Marla and Dina made an unforgettable mark on Y&R.”

Adams was born in Ocean City, New Jersey, on August 28, 1938. She won the Miss Ocean City and Miss Cape May pageants and finished as a runner-up in the Miss New Jersey pageant, thus sparking her love for the stage. She was also crowned Miss Diamond Jubilee Queen during the 1954 celebration of the 75th anniversary of Ocean City’s founding. She attended the American Academy of Dramatic Arts. in 1958, she appeared on Broadway in The Visit with Alfred Lunt and Lynn Fontanne. In 1961, she starred as June in the 1961 feature film, Splendor in the Grass.

Daytime fans were introduced to Adams when she was cast as Belle Clemens on The Secret Storm from 1968-1974¸and joined Y&R in 1982 as the Abbott family matriarch, Dina, who returned to Genoa City to reunite with her estranged family. She continued to appear in the role on and off over the years, returning full-time in 2017. She won a Daytime Emmy Award for her work on the show in 2021 and was previously nominated in 2018.

Marla also appeared on Bold and Beautiful, Days of our Lives, Generations and Capitol. She also guested on primetime, including The Golden Girls, Hart to Hart, The Love Boat and the feature film, Beneath the Leaves.

Adams is survived by her daughter, Pam Oates, son, Gunnar Garat, grandchildren, Gefjon and Stone, and her great-grandson, Remi. Soap Opera Digest sends condolences to them, her many former co-workers and fans during this difficult time.