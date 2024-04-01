Comings And Goings: The Latest Cast Changes

Ashleigh Brewer returns as Ivy on B&B while Cassandra James checks back into GH.

WHO’S COMING

BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL

Jordyn Lynn Ariza (Beth Spencer): Look for the little cutie to appear on April 2.

Tracey Bregman (Lauren Fenmore): As previously reported, THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS character is headed to Los Angeles. Bregman, alongside a photo of her with B&B’s John McCook (Eric Forrester) and Jennifer Gareis (Donna Logan Forrester), teased fans on Twitter when she said, “Look where I will be on Thursday and Friday!”

Ashleigh Brewer (Ivy Forrester): The actress was last seen as the Forrester cousin back in 2018.

Hollis W. Chambers (Hollis): He appears as the Il Giardino employee on April 2 and 3.

Sean Whalen (Carl): The actor appears on April 5 and 8.

DAYS OF OUR LIVES

Leo Howard (Tate Black): The daytime newcomer is taking over the pivotal role, as previously reported.

Stephen Schnetzer (Ben Olson): The ANOTHER WORLD veteran returns to the role he played over 40 years ago.

GENERAL HOSPITAL

Kody Kavitha (Hunter) and Virginia Ma (Madison): Find out more about these newcomers here.

Cassandra James (Terry Randolph): Look for General Hospital’s Chief of Staff to share scenes with influential board member Tracy Quartermaine (Jane Elliot).

WHO’S GOING

DAYS OF OUR LIVES

Jamie Martin Mann (Tate Black): The handsome young actor has chosen to leave his role to attend college.

REAL-LIFE STATUS

In Memoriam: Jennifer Leak, who was beloved by daytime viewers for playing Olive Randolph on ANOTHER WORLD from 1976-1979, and also played Dr. Hennessy on LOVING in 1992, Matron Spitz on ONE LIFE TO LIVE in 1986, Blanche Bouvier on GUIDING LIGHT in 1981, Nurse Klupper on RYAN’S HOPE in 1975, and Gwen Sherman on THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS in 1974, passed away on March 18, in Jupiter, Florida. She was born in Cardiff, Wales, UK and was also known for her role as Colleen North in Yours, Mine and Ours — Lucille Ball’s daughter in the film. She also met her first husband in the cast, Tim Matheson. Their marriage lasted a few years. She is survived by her husband of almost 47 years, James Peter D’Auria…Barbara Rush, best known to soap fans for her run as Nola Orsini from 1992-1994 on ALL MY CHILDREN and Marsha on PEYTON PLACE from from 1968-1969, passed away on March 31 at the age of 97. In addition to her soap roles, she was probably best known for playing Ellen in It Came From Outer Space. GENERAL HOSPITAL star Carolyn Hennesy (Diane) was her niece.