Tracey E. Bregman Returns To BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL

Hello Again: Tracey E. Bregman’s Lauren (l.) drops in on Eric (John McCook) and Donna (Jennifer Gareis).

One of Y&R’s most frequent travelers, Tracey E. Bregman, is making yet another return trip to BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL. She will appear as her Genoa City alter ego, Lauren, on April 4 and 5, and worked opposite John McCook (Eric) and Jennifer Gareis (Donna).

The actress, whose most recent visit to B&B took place in last October, has been crossing back and forth between the sudsers for years. Her first appearance on B&B took place in 1992, and she later became a contract player there. After returning to Y&R full-time, she continued to drop in on B&B, with Lauren popping up in 2002, 2004, 2007 and 2022. When she visited last year, Bregman enthused to Digest, “I’m honored that [Y&R and B&B Co-Creator] Bill Bell chose my character for the first Y&R/B&B crossover and so happy that both shows are continuing the tradition. The crossovers are not only great fun for the viewers but for the cast and crews of both shows.”