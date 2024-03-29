DAYS OF OUR LIVES Recasts Tate With Leo Howard

Beginning April 4, DAYS’s Tate will have a new look: daytime newcomer Leo Howard is assuming the role from Jamie Martin Mann, who made his debut last October in the role of Brady and Theresa’s son. The exit was his choice; he opted to leave the show to complete his college degree. TV Insider was the first to report the news.

While this is Howard’s first soap, he does have a personal connection to Salem: he is engaged to Natasha Hall, who recently subbed for Jessica Serfaty as Sloan. The actor told TV Insider that after doing an on-set chemistry read during the casting process, “ boom, all of a sudden I was thrust into the throes of our lovely little show, and that his time on the show thus far has “been a good experience.”

Howard with real-life bride-to-be Natasha Hall, who temporarily played DAYS’s Sloan.