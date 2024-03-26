Ashleigh Brewer Returns To BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL!

Ashleigh Brewer, who played the role of Ivy Forrester on BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL from 2014-18, is heading back to the show. SoapHub was the first to report the news.

The Australian actress joined the B&B cast fresh from completing a 2009-14 stint on the Aussie sudser NEIGHBOURS, where she played Kate Ramsay. (One of her NEIGHBOURS co-stars, Margot Robbie, became a close personal friend; Brewer played the uncredited role of Totally Hair Barbie in the 2023 box office smash Barbie, which starred Robbie.)

While on B&B, her character, Ivy, Eric’s niece, was romantically linked to Liam and Wyatt, and was also pursued by Thomas.

With This Ring: Wyatt (Darin Brooks) popped the question to Ivy in 2015.

Behind the scenes, Brewer was well-liked by her colleagues. Thorsten Kaye (Ridge) told Digest upon her exit from the show in 2018, “She is young and beautiful and so, so talented. She’s one of those people you want to have in your cast because she’s always so positive and so kind and so nice. When they give her something to do, you just want to sit there and watch her. She’s like a young Elizabeth Taylor.” In 2022, Scott Clifton (Liam) named Brewer as his best past B&B scene partner in an interview with Digest, saying, “Her character was cool. She’s obviously a very talented actor. We got to go to Paris and to Amsterdam. We got to do all these fun things together, but it really wasn’t about any of that. She just had this energy that was so fun and she’s such a kind person. She really cares about people and being around her just makes you happy. I just really enjoyed hanging out with her because of who she is.”

Brewer’s B&B return is not the only thing she has to celebrate: In January, she announced her engagement to filmmaker Mark Bauch.

Happily Ever After: Brewer announced her engagement to Mark Bauch in January.