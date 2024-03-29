Stephen Schnetzer Returns To DAYS OF OUR LIVES!

During his appearance on THE LOCHER ROOM, Stephen Schnetzer, best known to daytime fans for his long run as Cass Winthrop on ANOTHER WORLD (and briefly, AS THE WORLD TURNS), is poised to return to the first soap he called home: DAYS OF OUR LIVES. The actor made his debut in the genre in the role of Steve Olson, Julie’s brother. While conversing with host Alan Locher, Schnetzer revealed, “As far as I know, next week I’m flying out to LA… I hope I’m not giving anything up but they’ve asked Steve Olson to come back for a couple of episodes. I’ll say no more than that.” Steve, the son of Addie Horton and her first husband, Ben Olson (her second marriage, to Doug Williams, produced daughter Hope), was originally played by Schnetzer from 1978-80.

Reflecting on his DAYS run to Digest in 2019, Schnetzer groaned, “Oh, my God, I was so awful! I had been doing eight years of theater. Here I am projecting to the back wall of the film studio and the boom is right above you. It took me longer to get comfortable in front of a camera than anybody I ever saw in the 22 years I was in daytime. They were very patient. Susan [Seaforth Hayes, Julie] and Bill Hayes [ex-Doug] were lovely. It was recurring. I was there for a year and a half. It was a nice, gentle entry. And then I had [Franco] Zeffirelli hire me to do a Broadway show. Because I was recurring and because they didn’t lock me down to a contract, I was able to say bye-bye and come back East.”

Schnetzer as DAYS’s Ben opposite the late Bill Hayes as Doug.

Due to DAYS’s long production lead time, Schnetzer won’t appear on the show until this fall.