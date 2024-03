Kody Kavitha (l.) and Virginia Ma join the GH ranks.

Expect to see two new faces in Port Charles next week.

Kody Kavitha (l.) has been cast in the role of Hunter, the new manager at Bobbie’s, and will make her first appearance on April 4. An actress and voiceover artist, her credits include S.W.A.T. and AWKWARD.

On April 2, Virginia Ma will make her debut in the role of Madison, Nina’s new assistant. Ma has appeared on MAGNUM P.I. and THE THUNDERMANS.