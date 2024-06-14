Bold and Beautiful Books Tom Arnold For Guest Gig

Hot on the heels of legendary Hollywood sibling Clint Howard doing a guest stint on Bold and Beautiful —and a long tradition of celebrity cameos from Bob Barker to Survivor legend Cirie Fields — comes the news, courtesy of an exclusive report by US, that the half-hour soap has landed another exciting name: actor/writer/producer Tom Arnold is set to appear on the CBS show.

The actor will be portraying Captain Deuce Stevens, who will be the pilot taking the Forresters back to Monte Carlo and the actor couldn’t be more excited. “It was great fun!” Arnold, told the website. “People love The Bold and the Beautiful. The loyalty, the fans, the opinions … I started going online and listening to fans argue about certain things. It’s like sports.”

He will begin airing Tuesday, July 30, and Wednesday, July 31, when Ridge (Thorsten Kaye), Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) head to the exotic location for the relaunch of Brooke’s Bedroom line. Arnold had nothing but praise for the cast and crew, and shared a fun behind-the-scenes story of when he thought a helpful Kaye (who just won the Daytime Emmy for Oustanding Lead Actor for the second year in a row exactly one week ago) was part of the crew and asked him to get him a drink.

A Soapy Past

While many people know the actor from countless films like True Lies and The Stupids and prime-time television roles on shows like Underdeveloped and Easy to Assemble, this will not be his first appearance on a daytime soap. That happened back in March of 1994 , when he appeared alongside his then-wife, comedienne Roseanne Barr, on a handful of episodes of General Hospital as Billy “Baggs” Boggs, the husband of Jennifer Smith, played by Barr. (The role of Luke’s former fiancée was originally

played by Lisa Marie; after Roseanne played her, Sally Struthers assumed the part in 2002, but in 2014, Holly Gagnier took over; she was last seen in 2022.)

Billy Kid: In 1994, Arnold appeared on GH as Billy opposite (from l.) then-wife Rosanne Barr as Jennifer, Anthony Geary as Luke and Genie Francis as Laura.