Stars Remember TV Legend Bob Barker

TV legend Bob Barker, who famously hosted THE PRICE IS RIGHT and appeared as himself on B&B in 2014, died on August 26 at the age of 99. Barker, who won 18 Daytime Emmys over the course of his career, was raised on South Dakota’s Rosebud Indian Reservation with his mother, a widowed teacher. In 1956, he got his big break when he was tapped to host the game show, TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES. Barker went on to host The Miss USA and Miss Universe pageants, and was an animal rights advocate. THE PRICE IS RIGHT filmed in the same studio as B&B and Y&R, and stars took to social media to remember the popular host, who loosely recreated his famous scene from the 1996 film Happy Gilmore with Darin Brooks’s Wyatt and Scott Clifton’s Liam. “I had the absolute pleasure of working with (and getting punched in the face by) the incredible Bob Barker on @boldandbeautifulcbs!!!” posted Brooks. “And I just gotta say… He was one of the sweetest people I’ve ever met!! I told him ‘Hi Bob. I’m Darin, I play Wyatt and I’m really looking forward to punched in the face by you today! But I just gotta say… I used to play hooky from school to watch @therealpriceisright among other shows all the time when I was younger…Such a fun show!!!’ To which he replied, ‘Well, nice to meet you Darin. Not only are you a nice young man, but you’re SMART too!’ 🤣😂🤣😂 Rest In Peace Bob… you brought so much joy to people, helped people be more aware of taking care of their animals and extremely grateful I got to meet and work with you! ❤️🫶🙏Sending our love, thoughts and prayers to his family.” Clifton wrote, “Definition of a life well-lived, isn’t he? (My phone autocorrected “lived” to “loved” and for once it’s just as apt.) What a privilege it was, not only to work with him, not only to marvel at his wit and vitality even at 90 years old, but to have a once-in-a-lifetime private conversation with the man about his passion for animal ethics. His views were infinitely more nuanced and thoughtful than the catchphrase about spaying and neutering he made famous; he loved—truly loved—all animals, and the way he navigated the moral labyrinth of our relationship with them was just beautiful. He informed my own views—about breeding, euthanasia, healthcare, and how we ought to view our ownership of another sentient being. I wish every one of you could have met him, if only for a handshake. We’ll mourn him, but the best pieces of this exquisite man will stay forever with us. Rest in Peace, Mr. Barker.” Lauralee Bell (Christine, Y&R) shared a photo of herself with Barker, adding, “Growing up in our apartment in Chicago either soaps were on our tv or game shows! Every single day Bob Barker would be “in our living room” and The Price is Right was the lead in to #YR! After we moved to LA, seeing Bob walk down the hall to The Price is Right studio across from our sets was always very exciting! Then, as a game show junkie, to have played Price is Right vs #YR on Family Feud was a game show fan overload moment for me! I believe this picture was from that day! Bob will be missed and we will always remember his love for animals!” The official B&B account posted, “The Bold and the Beautiful mourns the passing of CBS icon Bob Barker. We will fondly remember his time on our show and the decades of grace and laughter he brought wherever he went. Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones.” Adrienne Frantz (ex-Amber, B&B/Y&R) added, “R.I.P., Bob Barker. I worked with him on B&B years ago! I think Deacon found a way for Amber have her designs on The Price Is Right. So I got to do scenes there too! And yes, I got to spin the wheel! Thanks for being so kind all of those years at our studio neighbors!” Melissa Ordway (Abby, Y&R) recalled, “One of the coolest moments while working on The Price Is Right was getting to meet and then introduce my dad to Bob Barker. He was a legend. May he rest in peace.”