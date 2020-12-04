Y&R ‘90s Fashion Flashback Photos

In 1990, Jack (Peter Bergman) couldn’t resist the charms of Nikki’s (Melody Thomas Scott) blue brocade. Photo credit: CBS

Victor (Eric Braeden, r.) approved of Ryan (Scott Reeves) and Victoria’s (then-Heather Tom) preppy presentation in 1991. Photo credit: CBS

Katherine’s (Jeanne Cooper) bright yellow blazer was as caffeinated as the tea she sipped in 1993. Photo credit: CBS

In 1993, Victoria fell for Cole (J. Eddie Peck) and the sweet way he paired his vest with a T-shirt. Photo credit: CBS

Wee Billy understandably looks alarmed over the way his parents, Jill (Jess Walton) and John (Jerry Douglas), outfitted themselves for this 1993 family photo. Photo credit: CBS

In 1994, Nick (Joshua Morrow) had to choose which hairstyle he preferred, Amy’s (Julianne Polaha, l.) bangs or Sharon’s (Sharon Case) mini-braids. Photo credit: CBS

In this scene circa 1995, Malcolm (Shemar Moore) pleaded with Drucilla (Victoria Rowell) to rethink wearing a sleeveless dress over a collared shirt. Photo credit: CBS

Y&R’s Phyllis (Michelle Stafford, with Michael Damian as Danny) matched from neck to toe when she got dressed this day in 1995. Photo credit: CBS