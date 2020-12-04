Y&R ‘90s Fashion Flashback Photos

In 1990, Jack (Peter Bergman) couldn’t resist the charms of Nikki’s (Melody Thomas Scott) blue brocade.
Victor (Eric Braeden, r.) approved of Ryan (Scott Reeves) and Victoria’s (then-Heather Tom) preppy presentation in 1991.
Katherine’s (Jeanne Cooper) bright yellow blazer was as caffeinated as the tea she sipped in 1993.
In 1993, Victoria fell for Cole (J. Eddie Peck) and the sweet way he paired his vest with a T-shirt.
Wee Billy understandably looks alarmed over the way his parents, Jill (Jess Walton) and John (Jerry Douglas), outfitted themselves for this 1993 family photo.
In 1994, Nick (Joshua Morrow) had to choose which hairstyle he preferred, Amy’s (Julianne Polaha, l.) bangs or Sharon’s (Sharon Case) mini-braids.
In this scene circa 1995, Malcolm (Shemar Moore) pleaded with Drucilla (Victoria Rowell) to rethink wearing a sleeveless dress over a collared shirt.
Y&R’s Phyllis (Michelle Stafford, with Michael Damian as Danny) matched from neck to toe when she got dressed this day in 1995.
Paul (Doug Davidson) and Christine (Lauralee Bell) were the poster children for summer casual, 1999-style.