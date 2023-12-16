Victory Lap: Reactions From The Daytime Emmy Winners

Outstanding Lead Actress "It's a shock, a complete shock," Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy, B&B) said after nabbing her third trophy. "I will put this very high on the shelf with my two others, also because I don't want our children to climb up there! .... I'm very, very grateful." Photo credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Outstanding Supporting Actor In his emotional acceptance speech, Robert Gossett (Marshall, GH) acknowledged that "we've had loss in our family at GH; we lost my leading lady, Sonya Eddy [ex-Epiphany, who posthumously won the Outstanding Supporting Actress prize] and our beloved producer, Nneka Garland, and I also lost my son, who I know is up there watching." Photo credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Outstanding Younger Performer Eden McCoy (Josslyn, GH) reported that when her name was called, she "blacked out immediately and then remembered that I had to actually get on stage and say something. I hope what I said was okay because I don't remember what it was!" She described her win as "just a thrill, like, completely ridiculous and amazing. I feel so honored." Photo credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Outstanding Guest Performer When Alley Mills (ex-Heather, GH) took to the stage, she noted that being cast as Heather "happened at a very tender moment for me," after the tragic death of her husband, Orson Bean. "It was pretty traumatic and then I get asked to play a seriously traumatized person who kills a lot of people!" Photo credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Lifetime Achievement Award Susan Lucci (ex-Erica, ALL MY CHILDREN) admitted, "One of the first things that went through my mind when I was told I was going to be receiving this award — I was thrilled, of course, and recognized what a tremendous honor [it was] — but in recognizing that it was such a tremendous honor, I was also thinking, 'Really, have I achieved enough in my lifetime to warrant my getting the Lifetime Achievement Award?' Maybe we all feel this way; we're our own worst critics. I don't know, but I think it's hard for me to believe that I have achieved enough. I keep on trying!" Photo credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images