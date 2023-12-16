Victory Lap: Reactions From The Daytime Emmy Winners

Here’s how this year’s Daytime Emmy victors reacted to their wins.
Outstanding Lead Actress
"It's a shock, a complete shock," Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy, B&B) said after nabbing her third trophy. "I will put this very high on the shelf with my two others, also because I don't want our children to climb up there! .... I'm very, very grateful."
Photo credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Outstanding Supporting Actor
In his emotional acceptance speech, Robert Gossett (Marshall, GH) acknowledged that "we've had loss in our family at GH; we lost my leading lady, Sonya Eddy [ex-Epiphany, who posthumously won the Outstanding Supporting Actress prize] and our beloved producer, Nneka Garland, and I also lost my son, who I know is up there watching."
Photo credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Outstanding Younger Performer
Eden McCoy (Josslyn, GH) reported that when her name was called, she "blacked out immediately and then remembered that I had to actually get on stage and say something. I hope what I said was okay because I don't remember what it was!" She described her win as "just a thrill, like, completely ridiculous and amazing. I feel so honored."
Photo credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Outstanding Guest Performer
When Alley Mills (ex-Heather, GH) took to the stage, she noted that being cast as Heather "happened at a very tender moment for me," after the tragic death of her husband, Orson Bean. "It was pretty traumatic and then I get asked to play a seriously traumatized person who kills a lot of people!"
Photo credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Lifetime Achievement Award
Susan Lucci (ex-Erica, ALL MY CHILDREN) admitted, "One of the first things that went through my mind when I was told I was going to be receiving this award — I was thrilled, of course, and recognized what a tremendous honor [it was] — but in recognizing that it was such a tremendous honor, I was also thinking, 'Really, have I achieved enough in my lifetime to warrant my getting the Lifetime Achievement Award?' Maybe we all feel this way; we're our own worst critics. I don't know, but I think it's hard for me to believe that I have achieved enough. I keep on trying!"
Photo credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Outstanding Daytime Drama Series
Marveled Executive Producer Frank Valentini after the show's big win, "When I came into this family 12 years ago, we weren't sure whether the show was going to make it, but we dug deep and we got to our 50th and our 55th [anniversaries] and now we're at 60."
Photo credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
