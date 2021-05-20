The Life Of GH's Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) In Photos

1997 Liz’s grandmother, Audrey (Rachel Ames), took her in when the teen ran away to Port Charles. Photo credit: ABC

1998 In the aftermath of her brutal rape, Liz grew closer to Lucky (Jonathan Jackson) and romance blossomed. Photo credit: ABC

1999 Liz developed feelings for Jason (Steve Burton) after Lucky was presumed dead in a fire. Photo credit: ABC

2001 Liz almost tied the knot with Lucky (Jacob Young), who’d been brainwashed by Helena, but called it off at the last minute. Photo credit: ABC

2003 Ric (Rick Hearst) and Liz tied the knot twice within the span of a year. Photo credit: ABC

2004 After welcoming son Cameron, Liz decided to follow in her family’s medical footsteps and enroll in nursing school. Photo credit: ABC

2005 Liz and Lucky (Greg Vaughan) finally made it official at Wyndemere; Emily (Natalia Livingston, second from r.) and Lulu (Julie Marie Berman) were in the bridal party. Photo credit: ABC

2006 Liz slept with Jason, resulting in her pregnancy with Jake. Photo credit: ABC

2009 Liz fell into a passionate affair with Nikolas (then-Tyler Christopher) behind Lucky’s back Photo credit: ABC

2011 Jake’s presumed death in a hit-and-run devastated Liz. Photo credit: JPI

2015 Liz got involved with amnesiac “Jake Doe” (Billy Miller) — and when she found out that he was really Jason, she kept mum. Years later, she would learn that “Jason” was actually his twin, Drew. Photo credit: JPI

2015 Jake (then- James Nigbor) was discovered alive on Cassadine Island and returned to his mother’s loving care. Photo credit: JPI

2016 Liz was thrown for a loop when she learned that nemesis Hayden (Rebecca Budig) was her half sister. In time, they bonded. Photo credit: JPI

2017 Franco (Roger Howarth) and Liz declared their love and got engaged, then wed in 2019. Photo credit: JPI

2019 Father-in-law Scott (Kin Shriner) and firstborn Cam (William Lipton) helped Liz sit vigil when Franco underwent a risky surgery to restore his identity, which had been replaced with Drew’s. Photo credit: JPI

2020 Liz had a rocky reunion with Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) upon his return from the dead when she learned he was responsible for Hayden’s disappearance. Photo credit: ABC