The Life Of GH's Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) In Photos

1997 Liz’s grandmother, Audrey (Rachel Ames), took her in when the teen ran away to Port Charles.
1998 In the aftermath of her brutal rape, Liz grew closer to Lucky (Jonathan Jackson) and romance blossomed.
1999 Liz developed feelings for Jason (Steve Burton) after Lucky was presumed dead in a fire.
2001 Liz almost tied the knot with Lucky (Jacob Young), who’d been brainwashed by Helena, but called it off at the last minute.
2003 Ric (Rick Hearst) and Liz tied the knot twice within the span of a year.
2004 After welcoming son Cameron, Liz decided to follow in her family’s medical footsteps and enroll in nursing school.
2005 Liz and Lucky (Greg Vaughan) finally made it official at Wyndemere; Emily (Natalia Livingston, second from r.) and Lulu (Julie Marie Berman) were in the bridal party.
2006 Liz slept with Jason, resulting in her pregnancy with Jake.
2009 Liz fell into a passionate affair with Nikolas (then-Tyler Christopher) behind Lucky’s back
2011 Jake’s presumed death in a hit-and-run devastated Liz.
2015 Liz got involved with amnesiac “Jake Doe” (Billy Miller) — and when she found out that he was really Jason, she kept mum. Years later, she would learn that “Jason” was actually his twin, Drew.
2015 Jake (then- James Nigbor) was discovered alive on Cassadine Island and returned to his mother’s loving care.
2016 Liz was thrown for a loop when she learned that nemesis Hayden (Rebecca Budig) was her half sister. In time, they bonded.
2017 Franco (Roger Howarth) and Liz declared their love and got engaged, then wed in 2019.
2019 Father-in-law Scott (Kin Shriner) and firstborn Cam (William Lipton) helped Liz sit vigil when Franco underwent a risky surgery to restore his identity, which had been replaced with Drew’s.
2020 Liz had a rocky reunion with Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) upon his return from the dead when she learned he was responsible for Hayden’s disappearance.
2021 Liz’s world was shattered when her husband was shot dead.