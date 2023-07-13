“Always #love a #beach day,” enthused Kristian Alfonso (ex-Hope, DAYS).
Carson Boatman (Johnny, DAYS) made a new friend at Wild Animal Safari, Missouri’s largest drive-through animal park, located in Strafford, MO.
Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis, GH) shared this stunning shot from Crete.
GH’s Laura Wright (Carly) and Wes Ramsey (ex-Peter) enjoyed the wonder of Lake Tahoe. “These pictures don’t do this majestic setting justice - today we hiked to Eagle Lake - it took my breath away,” she raved.
DAYS alums Molly Burnett (ex-Melanie, r.) and Shelley Hennig (ex-Stephanie) traveled to the Centennial State. “Colorado my home, sweet home,” posted Burnett.
Jason Canela (ex-Arturo, Y&R) was road trip ready.
Lauralee Bell (Christine, Y&R) visited St. Barths and took in the crystal blue water.
Robert Scott Wilson (Ben, DAYS) pumped iron.
Don Diamont (Bill, B&B) took his convertible for a spin.
Adam Huss (ex-Nikolas, GH) spotted a few familiar faces.