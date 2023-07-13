“Always #love a #beach day,” enthused Kristian Alfonso (ex-Hope, DAYS). Photo credit: Instagram

Carson Boatman (Johnny, DAYS) made a new friend at Wild Animal Safari, Missouri’s largest drive-through animal park, located in Strafford, MO. Photo credit: Instagram

Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis, GH) shared this stunning shot from Crete. Photo credit: Instagram

GH’s Laura Wright (Carly) and Wes Ramsey (ex-Peter) enjoyed the wonder of Lake Tahoe. “These pictures don’t do this majestic setting justice - today we hiked to Eagle Lake - it took my breath away,” she raved. Photo credit: Instagram

DAYS alums Molly Burnett (ex-Melanie, r.) and Shelley Hennig (ex-Stephanie) traveled to the Centennial State. “Colorado my home, sweet home,” posted Burnett. Photo credit: Instagram

Jason Canela (ex-Arturo, Y&R) was road trip ready. Photo credit: Instagram

Lauralee Bell (Christine, Y&R) visited St. Barths and took in the crystal blue water. Photo credit: Instagram

Robert Scott Wilson (Ben, DAYS) pumped iron. Photo credit: Instagram

Don Diamont (Bill, B&B) took his convertible for a spin. Photo credit: Instagram