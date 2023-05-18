“Blooming Napoli,” is how Ian Buchanan (ex-Duke, GH et al) captioned this shot in Italy. Photo credit: Instagram

B&B’s (from l.) Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy), Matthew Atkinson (Thomas), Annika Noelle (Hope) and Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter) snapped a selfie on location in Rome. Photo credit: Instagram

“Dinner at Smokehouse with the beautiful Lauren [Koslow, Kate, l.] & Leann [Hunley, Anna],” reported DAYS’s Thaao Penghlis (Tony). “What a joyous evening catching up with our continuing journey.” Photo credit: Instagram

“Dinner with the godfather @mauricebenard [Sonny],” smiled Chad Duell (Michael, GH). Photo credit: Instagram

“There’s a @barbie that looks like me.. I don’t know how to act,” admitted Y&R alum Sasha Calle (ex-Lola). “I’ve been taking her everywhere.. flying around and imagining laser eyes haha.” Photo credit: Instagram

Robert Scott Wilson (Alex, DAYS) vacationed in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

Susan Lucci (ex-Erica, ALL MY CHILDREN) posted with country musician Michael Ray at the Grand Ole Opry. Photo credit: Instagram

DAYS's real-life pals Martha Madison (Belle) and Tina Huang (Melinda) enjoyed dinner together. Photo credit: Instagram

Elizabeth Hendrickson (Chloe, Y&R), husband Rob and their daughter, Charlotte, enjoyed a sweet treat. Photo credit: Instagram