Victoria Konefal (Ciara, DAYS) enjoyed snacks at Coachella. Photo credit: Instagram

Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis, GH) was gifted with a stunning bouquet of roses. Photo credit: Instagram

“I have a bit in common with this legend,” noted Farah Fath (ex-Mimi, DAYS et al, r.) of Jennifer Tilly. “Acting, poker, and Phil’s. #HighStakesPoker episode with @jennifertilly coming soon.” Photo credit: Instagram

“First time at the Bluebird was a dream,” cheered Y&R’s Melissa Ordway (Abby, second from r.) with (from l.) Scott Reeves (ex-Steve, GH et al), Justin Ordway (ex-Chancer, Y&R et al) and Reeves’s daughter, Emily, who performed together. Photo credit: Instagram

Ashley Jones (Bridget, B&B) had a hold on Matilda, Tom Pelphrey’s (ex-Jonathan, GUIDING LIGHT et al) baby with Jones’s bestie, Kaley Cuoco. INSTAGRAM/JONES Photo credit: Instagram

Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter, B&B) got in some time at the gym. Photo credit: Instagram

Jason Thompson (Billy, Y&R) and wife Paloma cozied up. Photo credit: Instagram

Susan Walters (Diane, Y&R) took a ride. Photo credit: Instagram

Henry Joseph Samiri (Douglas, B&B) sported a cast after breaking his arm. Photo credit: Instagram