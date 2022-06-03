“So very proud of my baby girl who’s not a baby anymore,” reported Lindsay Hartley (ex-Theresa, PASSIONS et al). “I love you Isabella! Here we come UCSC!!”
“Great day suit shopping for the big day with my pal Dom Zamprogna [Dante, GH, l.] aka Domanooooooch!” enthused Ronnie Marmo (ex-Ronnie, GH). “What a blast!!”
“The girls are back in town,” trilled Hayley Erin (ex-Kiki, GH, l.), with Chloe Lanier (ex-Nelle).
Alison Sweeney (ex-Sami, DAYS) did some gardening with her son, Ben, 17.
Denise Richards (Shauna, B&B, r) caught up with her former REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS co-stars Sutton Stracke (l) and Garcelle Beauvais.
Jason Thompson (Billy, Y&R), wife Paloma, and their children, Bowie and Rome, spent some time in the desert.
Martha Madison (Belle, DAYS) and husband, AJ, were all smiles after their daughter, Charley, performed as the Cheshire Cat in Alice In Wonderland.
Ian Buchanan (ex-Duke, GH et al) was in the UK during Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebration.
Y&R's Melissa Ordway (Abby) and husband Justin Chambers (ex-Chance) channeled their inner Danny and Sandy for date night.