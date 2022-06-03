“So very proud of my baby girl who’s not a baby anymore,” reported Lindsay Hartley (ex-Theresa, PASSIONS et al). “I love you Isabella! Here we come UCSC!!” Photo credit: Instagram

“Great day suit shopping for the big day with my pal Dom Zamprogna [Dante, GH, l.] aka Domanooooooch!” enthused Ronnie Marmo (ex-Ronnie, GH). “What a blast!!” Photo credit: Instagram

“The girls are back in town,” trilled Hayley Erin (ex-Kiki, GH, l.), with Chloe Lanier (ex-Nelle). Photo credit: Instagram

Alison Sweeney (ex-Sami, DAYS) did some gardening with her son, Ben, 17. Photo credit: Instagram

Denise Richards (Shauna, B&B, r) caught up with her former REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS co-stars Sutton Stracke (l) and Garcelle Beauvais. Photo credit: Instagram

Jason Thompson (Billy, Y&R), wife Paloma, and their children, Bowie and Rome, spent some time in the desert. Photo credit: Instagram

Martha Madison (Belle, DAYS) and husband, AJ, were all smiles after their daughter, Charley, performed as the Cheshire Cat in Alice In Wonderland. Photo credit: Instagram

Ian Buchanan (ex-Duke, GH et al) was in the UK during Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebration. Photo credit: Instagram