“Alright, enough horsing around,” teased Matthew Atkinson (Thomas, B&B), who posted from Montana.
Robert Adamson (ex-Noah, Y&R, far l.) and Robert Palmer Watkins (ex-Dillon, GH, far r.) celebrated Camryn Grimes’s (Mariah, Y&R) engagement to Brock Powell.
Enthused Alison Sweeney (ex-Sami, DAYS), with son Ben and daughter Megan, “Hey hey #tacotuesday, you never disappoint!!”
Lamon Archey (Eli, DAYS) was a mountain man.
Finola Hughes (Anna, GH) enjoyed some time boating.
Matt Bomer (ex-Ben, GUIDING LIGHT) was ready to pop the bubbly in celebration of his completed project, posting, “That’s a wrap for me on Echoes. Thank you the brilliant @michellemonaghan
for the 🍾! I can’t wait for you to see her incredible work, as well as @brianyorkey
‘s and the whole creative team, on @netflix
. Coming Soon.”
Kyle Lowder (Rex, DAYS) took at hike at Malibu Creek State Park in California.
Josh Swickard (Chase, GH) enjoyed the picturesque view with daughter Savannah.
Victoria Konefal (Ciara, DAYS) hung out in Brooklyn, NY.
Delon de Metz (Zende, B&B) struck a pose.