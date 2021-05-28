Mused Matthew Atkinson (Thomas, B&B) of his friend’s pup, Penny, “Seriously, though, how is she not in every dog ever right now?”
“Haircut day!” declared at-home stylist Brandon Barash (Jake, DAYS), who tackled daughter Harper’s strands.
GH’s Dominic Zamprogna (Dante), Maurice Benard (Sonny) and Lisa LoCicero (Olivia) posed together after they appeared on Benard’s YouTube series, STATE OF MIND.
Y&R’s Eric Braeden (Victor) and Michelle Stafford (Phyllis) were all smiles.
B&B’s Darin Brooks (Wyatt), wife Kelly Kruger (ex-Eva) and their daughter, Everleigh, shared some snuggle time on Brooks’s birthday.
“Celebrating this #winewednesday with my beautiful dear friend @barbaraniven [ex-Liz, ONE LIFE TO LIVE]!” trilled Alison Sweeney (Sami, DAYS).
Eden McCoy (Josslyn, GH) celebrated her high school graduation with mom Natasha by her side.
Ronn Moss (ex-Ridge, B&B) couldn’t “bear” to part with Kody.
“A big thank you to @hbomaxpop
for having us at the #FriendsReunionParty
last night, where we got to have some fun in a few iconic #Friends
inspired photo ops and see the Friends Reunion Special that’s now out on @hbomax
!” enthused Kimberly J. Brown (“Chloe”, GH) with her beau, Daniel Kountz.
“Post-quarantine outing,” reported True O’Brien (ex-Paige, DAYS), with beau Casey Moss (ex-JJ, DAYS).