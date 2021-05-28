Mused Matthew Atkinson (Thomas, B&B) of his friend’s pup, Penny, “Seriously, though, how is she not in every dog ever right now?”

“Haircut day!” declared at-home stylist Brandon Barash (Jake, DAYS), who tackled daughter Harper’s strands.

GH’s Dominic Zamprogna (Dante), Maurice Benard (Sonny) and Lisa LoCicero (Olivia) posed together after they appeared on Benard’s YouTube series, STATE OF MIND. Photo credit: Twitter

Y&R’s Eric Braeden (Victor) and Michelle Stafford (Phyllis) were all smiles. Photo credit: Instagram

B&B’s Darin Brooks (Wyatt), wife Kelly Kruger (ex-Eva) and their daughter, Everleigh, shared some snuggle time on Brooks’s birthday. Photo credit: Instagram

“Celebrating this #winewednesday with my beautiful dear friend @barbaraniven [ex-Liz, ONE LIFE TO LIVE]!” trilled Alison Sweeney (Sami, DAYS). Photo credit: Instagram

Eden McCoy (Josslyn, GH) celebrated her high school graduation with mom Natasha by her side. Photo credit: Twitter

Ronn Moss (ex-Ridge, B&B) couldn’t “bear” to part with Kody. Photo credit: Instagram

“A big thank you to @hbomaxpop for having us at the #FriendsReunionParty last night, where we got to have some fun in a few iconic #Friends inspired photo ops and see the Friends Reunion Special that’s now out on @hbomax !” enthused Kimberly J. Brown (“Chloe”, GH) with her beau, Daniel Kountz. Photo credit: Instagram