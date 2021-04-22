Matthew Atkinson (Thomas, B&B) spent time in nature.
Alison Sweeney (Sami, DAYS) enjoyed a beautiful sunset.
“Omg I could just eat her face,” declared Kirsten Storms (Maxie, GH) of daughter Harper.
Brytni Sarpy (Elena, Y&R) went for a swim.
“Well I finally did it.... on a plane, no kids heading off for some me time. And not the 2020 kind where I lock myself in my closet to do zooms in a modicum of peace,” joked Sarah Michelle Gellar (ex-Kendall, ALL MY CHILDREN).
Katrina Bowden (Flo, B&B) vacationed in Oahu, Hawaii.
Brandon Barash (Jake, DAYS) celebrated his girlfriend, Isabela Devoto’s, birthday.
“Putting DA Baldwin @GeneralHospital in storage in FLA,” enthused Kin Shriner (Scott, GH) of this prop from the show.
Hunter King (Summer, Y&R) showed off her new, shorter haircut.
Matt Cohen (ex-Griffin, GH) enjoyed time with his son, Macklin.