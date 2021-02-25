Denise Richards (Shauna, B&B) worked on her abs.
“Oh yeah - we’re lovin #tacotuesday
!! And clearly, the dogs love it too!! 😂😂,” Alison Sweeney (Sami, DAYS) captioned this shot with son Ben and their dog, Basil.
Jacklyn Zeman (Bobbie, GH) spent a purrr-fect afternoon with her cat, Simba.
Brandon Barash (Jake, DAYS) and GH’s Bradford Anderson (Spinelli), Scott Reeves (ex-Steven) and Steve Burton (Jason) – a.k.a. Port Chuck – hit the road. “Back with my brothers from another,” enthused Barash.
Jennifer Gareis (Donna, B&B) and her daughter, Sophia, got a jump on their beach day.
Mary Beth Evans (Kayla, DAYS) enjoyed time with her grandbabies, Luca and Alice.
Kate Mansi (ex-Abigail, DAYS) enjoyed a snow covered, winter walk with her dog, Leighla May, and friends.
Jacob Young (ex-Rick, B&B) had a lunch date with his wife, Christen.
Chrishell Stause (ex-Jordan, DAYS et al) was all smiles with her dog, Gracie.
“Spending #nationalmargaritaday
with my best friend... and @theshando
,” Sarah Michelle Gellar (ex-Kendall, ALL MY CHILDREN) captioned this shot with Shannen Doherty (ex-Brenda, BEVERLY HILLS 90210)
DAYS’s Thaao Penghlis (Tony) had his reel-life leading lady, Leann Hunley (Anna), over for lunch.
David Fumero (ex-Cristian, ONE LIFE TO LIVE) hit the slopes on a Sunday, then the beach on a Tuesday, posting, “Sunday and Tuesday...gotta love Cali! 💪🏽❤️ #stayactive #cantstopwontstop #getit
”