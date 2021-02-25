Denise Richards (Shauna, B&B) worked on her abs. Photo credit: Instagram

“Oh yeah - we’re lovin #tacotuesday !! And clearly, the dogs love it too!! 😂😂,” Alison Sweeney (Sami, DAYS) captioned this shot with son Ben and their dog, Basil. Photo credit: Instagram

Jacklyn Zeman (Bobbie, GH) spent a purrr-fect afternoon with her cat, Simba. Photo credit: Instagram

Brandon Barash (Jake, DAYS) and GH’s Bradford Anderson (Spinelli), Scott Reeves (ex-Steven) and Steve Burton (Jason) – a.k.a. Port Chuck – hit the road. “Back with my brothers from another,” enthused Barash. Photo credit: Instagram

Jennifer Gareis (Donna, B&B) and her daughter, Sophia, got a jump on their beach day. Photo credit: Instagram

Mary Beth Evans (Kayla, DAYS) enjoyed time with her grandbabies, Luca and Alice. Photo credit: Instagram

Kate Mansi (ex-Abigail, DAYS) enjoyed a snow covered, winter walk with her dog, Leighla May, and friends. Photo credit: Instagram

Jacob Young (ex-Rick, B&B) had a lunch date with his wife, Christen. Photo credit: Instagram

Chrishell Stause (ex-Jordan, DAYS et al) was all smiles with her dog, Gracie. Photo credit: Instagram

“Spending #nationalmargaritaday with my best friend... and @theshando ,” Sarah Michelle Gellar (ex-Kendall, ALL MY CHILDREN) captioned this shot with Shannen Doherty (ex-Brenda, BEVERLY HILLS 90210) Photo credit: Instagram

DAYS’s Thaao Penghlis (Tony) had his reel-life leading lady, Leann Hunley (Anna), over for lunch. Photo credit: Instagram