Social Snaps

Jason Thompson (Billy, Y&R) provided a comfy resting place for his daughter, Coco.

Photo credit: Instagram

Kristian Alfonso (ex-Hope, DAYS) masked up for a  stroll around her hometown of Boston.

Photo credit: Instagram

Robert Scott Wilson (Ben, DAYS) also showed he is Boston Strong.

Photo credit: Instagram

“Just love living life with you 💕 #grateful #mybestbuddy #alwayslaughing,” enthused Laura Wright (Carly, GH) of her boyfriend, Wes Ramsey (Peter, GH).

Photo credit: Instagram

Kelly Kruger (ex-Eva, B&B) shared a special moment with daughter Everleigh.

Photo credit: Instagram

“We are having such a fun night at the #driveinmovie! We are getting into the holiday spirit with @christmaschronicles !! 🌲🎅 #familytime #christmaschronicles2 #movienight 🎥,” Alison Sweeney (Sami, DAYS) captioned this Instagram shot.

Photo credit: Instagram

Michelle Stafford (Phyllis, Y&R) gave her son, Jameson, a big hug.

Photo credit: Instagram

Sarah Michelle Gellar (ex-Kendall, ALL MY CHILDREN) and her husband, Freddie Prinze Jr., enjoyed a date night.

Photo credit: Instagram

“I don’t like it but Run Forrest Run. Have a great day. #grateful #beachin,” joked Steve Burton (Jason, GH), before a run on the beach.

Photo credit: Instagram

Matt Cedeno (ex-Brandon, DAYS) enjoyed some father-daughter time with Aviana.

Photo credit: Instagram

Y&R’s Melissa Ordway (Abby) and Justin Gaston (Chance) snapped a selfie in their car.

Photo credit: Instagram

Kyle Lowder (ex-Rex, DAYS) enjoyed a cup of coffee on a lazy Saturday morning.

Photo credit: Instagram

