Social Snaps

Jason Thompson (Billy, Y&R) provided a comfy resting place for his daughter, Coco. Photo credit: Instagram

Kristian Alfonso (ex-Hope, DAYS) masked up for a stroll around her hometown of Boston. Photo credit: Instagram

Robert Scott Wilson (Ben, DAYS) also showed he is Boston Strong. Photo credit: Instagram

#mybestbuddy “Just love living life with you 💕 #grateful #alwayslaughing ,” enthused Laura Wright (Carly, GH) of her boyfriend, Wes Ramsey (Peter, GH). Photo credit: Instagram

Kelly Kruger (ex-Eva, B&B) shared a special moment with daughter Everleigh. Photo credit: Instagram

#christmaschronicles2 “We are having such a fun night at the #driveinmovie ! We are getting into the holiday spirit with @christmaschronicles !! 🌲🎅 #familytime #movienight 🎥,” Alison Sweeney (Sami, DAYS) captioned this Instagram shot. Photo credit: Instagram

Michelle Stafford (Phyllis, Y&R) gave her son, Jameson, a big hug. Photo credit: Instagram

Sarah Michelle Gellar (ex-Kendall, ALL MY CHILDREN) and her husband, Freddie Prinze Jr., enjoyed a date night. Photo credit: Instagram

“I don’t like it but Run Forrest Run. Have a great day. #grateful #beachin ,” joked Steve Burton (Jason, GH), before a run on the beach. Photo credit: Instagram

Matt Cedeno (ex-Brandon, DAYS) enjoyed some father-daughter time with Aviana. Photo credit: Instagram

Y&R’s Melissa Ordway (Abby) and Justin Gaston (Chance) snapped a selfie in their car. Photo credit: Instagram