Social Snaps

Jason Thompson (Billy, Y&R) provided a comfy resting place for his daughter, Coco.
Kristian Alfonso (ex-Hope, DAYS) masked up for a stroll around her hometown of Boston.
Robert Scott Wilson (Ben, DAYS) also showed he is Boston Strong.
Kelly Kruger (ex-Eva, B&B) shared a special moment with daughter Everleigh.
Michelle Stafford (Phyllis, Y&R) gave her son, Jameson, a big hug.
Sarah Michelle Gellar (ex-Kendall, ALL MY CHILDREN) and her husband, Freddie Prinze Jr., enjoyed a date night.
“I don’t like it but Run Forrest Run. Have a great day. #grateful #beachin
,” joked Steve Burton (Jason, GH), before a run on the beach.
Matt Cedeno (ex-Brandon, DAYS) enjoyed some father-daughter time with Aviana.
Y&R’s Melissa Ordway (Abby) and Justin Gaston (Chance) snapped a selfie in their car.
Kyle Lowder (ex-Rex, DAYS) enjoyed a cup of coffee on a lazy Saturday morning.