B&B’s Don Diamont (Bill) and Cindy Ambuehl (ex-Amy et al) made sure take advantage of the sights in Italy.
Peter Porte (Dimitri, DAYS) took this scenic photo at the Sea to Sky Summit Trail in Squamish, British Columbia.
Elizabeth Hendrickson (Chloe), husband Rob and their daughter, Josephine, 3, enjoyed a cool summer treat in Northport Harbor.
GH’s Laura Wright (Carly) and Wes Ramsey (ex-Peter) enjoyed the wonder of Lake Tahoe. “These pictures don’t do this majestic setting justice - today we hiked to Eagle Lake - it took my breath away,” she raved.
Michael Mealor (Kyle, Y&R) and his wife, Sasha, vacationed in Italy.
Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis, GH) spent time in Crete.
Lauralee Bell (Christine, Y&R) visited St. Barths and took in the crystal blue water.
Lexi Ainsworth (ex-Kristina, GH) took a dip on the Amalfi Coast.