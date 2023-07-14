B&B’s Don Diamont (Bill) and Cindy Ambuehl (ex-Amy et al) made sure take advantage of the sights in Italy. Photo credit: Instagram

Peter Porte (Dimitri, DAYS) took this scenic photo at the Sea to Sky Summit Trail in Squamish, British Columbia. Photo credit: Instagram

Elizabeth Hendrickson (Chloe), husband Rob and their daughter, Josephine, 3, enjoyed a cool summer treat in Northport Harbor. Photo credit: Instagram

GH’s Laura Wright (Carly) and Wes Ramsey (ex-Peter) enjoyed the wonder of Lake Tahoe. “These pictures don’t do this majestic setting justice - today we hiked to Eagle Lake - it took my breath away,” she raved. Photo credit: Instagram

Michael Mealor (Kyle, Y&R) and his wife, Sasha, vacationed in Italy. Photo credit: Instagram

Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis, GH) spent time in Crete. Photo credit: Instagram

Lauralee Bell (Christine, Y&R) visited St. Barths and took in the crystal blue water. Photo credit: Instagram

Lexi Ainsworth (ex-Kristina, GH) took a dip on the Amalfi Coast. Photo credit: Instagram