Eileen Davidson’s (Ashley, Y&R) welcome-to-soaps moment came with her character’s first big love connection, with Eric Garrison, who turned out to her mother’s former boy toy. “That was heart-wrenching, with a lot of good, juicy stuff,” the actress declares. “I did have a hard time relating to the mother and daughter being in love with the same guy. Also, they had Eric always singing to Ashley because Brian [Matthews, ex-Eric] came from musical theater and he had a great singing voice. Eric was always singing these old romantic standards to Ashley , that I just couldn’t relate to. I cut my teeth on Led Zeppelin and Aerosmith, but I would go to work and Brian would be singing ‘Night and Day’ to me. I was like, ‘What is this?’ It was very odd because I was only 23, so it was a little bit of a culture shock for me. I had a tough time with that and also they served real alcohol during those scenes back in the day, so it would get a little messy [chuckles].” Photo credit: JPI

While Austin’s relationship with Maxie did not sit well with Spinelli on GH, Spin’s portrayer, Bradford Anderson, enjoyed the humor Roger Howarth (Austin) brought to their characters’ sparring, as when they tussled — literally — over the results of Maxie and Austin’s compatibility test. “That was a really fun moment that Roger and I had,” Anderson enthuses. “It was his idea; he was like, ‘Let’s try to make a bit out of this,’ and he had some ideas and we just kind of played with it. I think it was during morning blocking, when the director was telling us where to stand, when he said, ‘Hey, what do you think of doing something like this?’ And he kind of showed me [what he was envisioning] and I was like, ‘Oh, yeah, that’s great, and so I kind of figured out what I was going to do and then when we came up to rehearse, we kind of figured it out together. I think it worked really well and gave a more playful nature to the scenes, which I liked because Spinelli has had so much venom for Austin! That was fun for me to play, but it was really fun to get a little light-heartedness within that and it wasn’t just me, like, spitting at him the whole time! Photo credit: ABC

B&B’s Scott Clifton (Liam) reveals that he shared a special relationship with former GH co-star Maurice Benard (Sonny). “I love Mo,” chuckles Cliftron, who played Dillon from 2003-07, “but sometimes, he would say the weirdest things to me. And, he’d do that to me all the time. I’d be saying something and his eyes would just glaze over and he’d come out with weird sentences that had nothing to do with anything, like he would say [in a monotone], ‘I just want to wash your hair.’ Wait, what? What? That was kind of his thing. But, he didn’t do it just to me. I guess that’s kind of his thing with everyone........ You just never knew what he was going to say next.” Photo credit: JPI & ABC